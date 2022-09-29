Read full article on original website
Waiting for Cher, Zendaya’s Valentino Vote, Emma Roberts Teams With DSW
CHER’S SECOND SHOW: Shows rarely — if ever? — open with raucous applause. But most shows don’t start with Cher. That was the case Saturday night at the Ann Demeulemeester show, when the iconic singer made an entrance just before the first models hit the runway.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Photos from the Time 100 GalaCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala The whole room had been seated, silent and still for several minutes in anticipation of her imminent arrival. When she made her entrance in a black coat and grand, swooping hat, the audience erupted into applause. Cher was on hand...
EXCLUSIVE: House of Drunk to Pop Up in Paris
PARIS — As Drunk Elephant expands around the globe, the clean skin care brand is poised to open its first House of Drunk pop-up in Paris. It will be located at the Pavillon Rive Gauche, 6 Rue Frédéric Sauton in the city’s 5th arrondissement, and open to the public Oct. 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CET. More than 1,200 people are expected to visit.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Since 2018, previous House of Drunk pop-ups have been located in London,...
