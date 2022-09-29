Read full article on original website
Death toll rises to 67 in Florida after Hurricane Ian rendered some communities ‘unrecognizable,’ officials say
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, shell-shocked residents are still assessing the damage left behind by record-high storm surge, damaging winds and catastrophic flooding that left some areas of the Sunshine State unrecognizable. At least 67 people were killed by Ian in Florida as it swallowed homes in its...
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
Tudor Dixon seeks a culture war in campaign against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon, the Republican taking on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November’s midterm election, is turning to tactics that have worked for other Republican winners in competitive governor’s races as she seeks to turn the race into a cultural battle over education, transgender athletes and more. But her...
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The spill poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply. Austin traveled to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor on Friday and met the commander of the joint task force in charge of draining its tanks so it can be shut down. He also met with several families affected by the fuel spill and Hawaii officials. The meetings were closed to the media, and Austin didn’t hold a news conference afterward.
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop.” James’ office filed the lawsuit last week and is angling to get the case to trial by the end of next year — before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election.
Before, after images show Hurricane Ian storm surge completely destroyed some Sanibel Island, Florida hotels
Many beach cottages that lined the shores of Sanibel Island were wiped away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge, new aerial imagery from NOAA shows. Most homes on Sanibel and Captiva islands are still standing, but appear to have sustained some form of roof damage, in addition to certain storm surge and flooding damage.
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed. Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”
Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top law enforcement official said officers of a special police unit in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with community members following a spate of recent shootings involving the Capitol Police. The unit patrols areas around state government buildings and other neighborhoods near downtown Jackson. A man was shot and killed in an encounter with the police Sunday night. Capitol Police officers have also been involved in two other nonfatal shootings since August. Tindell said there is a “criminal element” in Jackson “that is not used to being policed.”
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills, address remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site and repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.. Arsenic and toxic metals spewed from a 585-foot-tall smokestack in Anaconda for nearly a century. The pollution settled into the ground for miles around.
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are starting to fix Florida’s electric grid by repairing and rebuilding where lines were damaged or flooded by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light said Friday evening that it had restored power to 1.2 million customers but 850,000 remained without power. The company’s CEO says Florida Power & Light has enough poles, generators and wire in stockpile to the repair work, but power-industry officials warn supply chain issues could threaten the grid if there’s another natural disaster somewhere else in the U.S. They say there’s a shortage of distribution transformers that take electricity from high-voltage lines and reduce it to levels that can be used in homes and businesses.
