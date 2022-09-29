Read full article on original website
KEYT
Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department has asked a federal appellate court to speed up its schedule for weighing the department’s appeal of a judge’s order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday,...
KEYT
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024.
KEYT
National Archives says it still doesn’t have all Trump White House records
The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel’s chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
KEYT
Trump defends ‘great woman’ Ginni Thomas after Jan. 6 testimony
Former President Donald Trump praised the “courage and strength” of Ginni Thomas at a rally Saturday, days after the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas met with congressional investigators about her efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In a four-and-a-half hour meeting with investigators...
KEYT
US judge dismisses Mexico lawsuit against gun manufacturers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A United States federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against U.S. gun manufacturers that argued their commercial practices has led to bloodshed in Mexico. Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled Friday that Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided gun manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005. The law shields gun manufacturers from damages “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of a firearm. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says it will appeal the decision.
KEYT
Trump launches direct attack on McConnell a month out from midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump on Friday night directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying on his social media platform that the Kentucky Republican had a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills.”. Trump, in his Truth Social post, also mocked McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao — who...
KEYT
‘It’s never, ever OK to be a racist,’ Rick Scott says when asked about Trump’s personal attack on Elaine Chao
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that “it’s never ever OK to be a racist” when asked about former President Donald Trump‘s personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary. Scott offered a measured response to Trump’s mocking of a notable Asian American in the GOP.
KEYT
Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state’s swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.
Trump, abortion loom large in congressional race
(WEHT)- Former President Donald Trump may not appear on any ballot this year, but his presence is still very much felt across the country and across western Kentucky. After all, incumbent 1st District Rep. James Comer says 75 percent of his district likes and approves the ex-President, while the 25 percent dislikes and disapproves of […]
KEYT
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
KEYT
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Rights group: Israel holding 800 Palestinians without trial
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says Israel is holding nearly 800 Palestinians without trial or charge, the highest number since 2008. HaMoked, which regularly gathers figures from Israeli prison authorities, said Sunday that 798 Palestinians are currently being held in so-called administrative detention. Under the practice, prisoners can be held for months, do not know the charges against them and are not granted access to the evidence against them. The group said the number of those held in administrative detention has risen steadily this year, as Israel conducts nightly arrest raids in the occupied West Bank in response to a spate of attacks against Israelis earlier this year.
KEYT
US delivers proposal for maritime border to Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. has delivered a maritime border demarcation proposal to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as negotiations with Israel progress. U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea delivered the proposal, written by a mediator to Aoun on Saturday. A senior adviser for energy security at the U.S. State Department who has been mediating between the two neighbors expressed optimism following his last visit in September. The two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to unleash offshore oil and gas production as it grapples with its economic crisis.
KEYT
UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says an 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Baquer Namazi’s departure Saturday. He says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is grateful that Namazi could leave following the U.N. chief’s appeals to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Dujarric says the secretary-general is also pleased that Namazi’s son, Siamak Namazi, has been released from detention. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison on what the U.S. and U.N. say were trumped-up spying charges.
Ukraine news – live: Russian forces ‘fully cleared’ in Lyman, says Zelensky
Ukraine is in full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv’s most significant battlefield gain in weeks.“As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel today.It comes as the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of the city and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
KEYT
Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal
Chief Justice John Roberts is looking forward to the start of the Supreme Court’s new term on Monday, especially now that the public will be able to attend oral arguments in person and the metal barricades erected to ward off protestors on the plaza have been removed. “I think...
KEYT
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by hackers from military and police security institutions in several Latin American countries. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the breach Friday and Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The 10 terabytes of data taken also include emails from the militaries in El Salvador, Peru and Colombia, as well as El Salvador’s National Police. The Mexico hack appeared to be the largest. The group responsible calls itself Guacamaya.
KEYT
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for “years.”. “Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong,” the President said in a statement.
KEYT
Czechia’s ruling coalition wins election in Senate
PRAGUE (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house. The ruling coalition parties have also retained a dominant position in the Senate. With all the votes counted Saturday by the Statistics Office, the Civic Democratic Party won eight of the 27 seats up for grabs in the 81-seat Senate. Overall, the coalition parties won 18 seats. Recent large demonstrations against the Czech government due to its handling of the energy crisis and support for Ukraine didn’t translate into gains for the opposition.
KEYT
Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was ‘America-based’
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south was an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday, killing one officer and wounding a second officer and a civilian. The comments by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu were told to ruling party officials in the Black Sea province of Giresun on Saturday. He added that authorities in the United States had requested the serial numbers of the firearms used in the attack, without specifying which U.S. agency made the request.
