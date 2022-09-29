Read full article on original website
Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits
The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
CBS Sports 131: Ohio State Takes No. 1 Spot, Georgia Falls To No. 3
Barrett Sallee joins Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot as Georgia falls to No. 3.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
Colorado coaching candidates: Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun, Ryan Walters top options, per CBS Sports
Colorado will kick off a coaching search after officially firing coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday amid an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffaloes will hand their new lead man a major rebuilding job. After CU went 4-2 in Dorell's first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Buffs went 4-8 last year and have now bottomed out as arguably the worst team in the Power Five ranks. Thus, seasoned head coaches like Bronco Mendenhall and Troy Calhoun are among the top early names to emerge as potential candidates.
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
247Sports
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'
Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
Utes impress Top247 offensive tackle
The latest in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia following another gameday visit to Utah...
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
Wootten 150: Four-star wing Dennis Parker updates his recruitment
MANSFIELD, Texas -- Last month, four-star wing Dennis Parker announced that he was down to his final list of five schools. Georgetown, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, and USC all made the cut for the 6-foot-6 versatile defender out of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. “These schools see me...
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore updates his recruitment
Four star guard Elijah Moore has had a host of schools come to his open gyms this fall before the start of his junior year. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes is starting to see his recruitment expand and is looking to set up visits.
College football rankings: Ohio State leapfrogs Georgia for No. 1 in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 6
CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131 entering Week 6, and there is a new top-ranked team in the country. Ohio State took care of business, routing Rutgers 49-10 despite some tempers flaring between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano. Georgia entered Week 5 at No. 1, but the Bulldogs had a really hard time dispatching lowly Missouri. Georgia trailed 16-6 at the half before two late touchdown drives kept the perfect season alive.
Setting the Stage: Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Jarret Johnson breaks down the matchup, plus provides kickoff and broadcast details for Texas Tech's Big 12 road game against No. 7 Oklahoma State.
Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss
Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
4-star WR commit Ashton Cozart details visit to Oregon vs Stanford game
The Oregon Ducks secured a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart back in the summer, and now midway through Cozart's senior season, he had a.
Arkansas facing quarterback conundrum ahead of Mississippi State game
Ahead of the first true road game of the season in Starkville (Miss.) against No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC), the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) appear to be staring down some uncertainty at the critical position of quarterback. Star redshirt junior KJ Jefferson has started 18 consecutive games...
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
