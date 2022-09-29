ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits

The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
247Sports

Colorado coaching candidates: Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun, Ryan Walters top options, per CBS Sports

Colorado will kick off a coaching search after officially firing coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday amid an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffaloes will hand their new lead man a major rebuilding job. After CU went 4-2 in Dorell's first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Buffs went 4-8 last year and have now bottomed out as arguably the worst team in the Power Five ranks. Thus, seasoned head coaches like Bronco Mendenhall and Troy Calhoun are among the top early names to emerge as potential candidates.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports

Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'

Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#Broadcasting#Vip Preview#The Kansas Jayhawks#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leapfrogs Georgia for No. 1 in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 6

CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131 entering Week 6, and there is a new top-ranked team in the country. Ohio State took care of business, routing Rutgers 49-10 despite some tempers flaring between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano. Georgia entered Week 5 at No. 1, but the Bulldogs had a really hard time dispatching lowly Missouri. Georgia trailed 16-6 at the half before two late touchdown drives kept the perfect season alive.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss

Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy