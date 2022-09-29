ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
Washington Examiner

The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority

There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

House GOP pushes bill to redirect IRS funding to secure southern border

House Republicans are seeking to redirect funding for new Internal Revenue Service agents and instead increase border security. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced legislation Wednesday that would scrap funding to overhaul the IRS with over 80,000 new jobs that are mostly for taxation enforcement provided under the $80 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed in August.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Surface Water#Water Storage#Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#California House#Gop#Democrats#Republican
Daily Montanan

All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly

Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of course — and in public forums, […] The post All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House

From left: Mark Robertson, Sam Peters, April Becker. Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. People are also reading…. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says...
NEVADA STATE
Big Country News

SENATE RACE: Crapo faces four challengers

BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy