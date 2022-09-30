ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLZUD_0iFZKVFc00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police.

Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital

Wills was charged with the following:

  • Assault in the second degree, a class D felony
  • Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony
  • DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor
  • Driving the Wrong Way on a one-way street, a violation
  • Moved from Lane unsafely, a violation
  • Failure to Keep Right, a violation

On September 12, Wills was driving northbound on state Route 690 when she hit a guard rail, drove through the center grass median, and then come into the southbound lane where she hit a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on.

Troopers say Wills was arraigned in the town of Spafford Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $10,000 bail.

The two victims who were sent to the hospital after the crash will continue to be assisted by the state Police Crime Victims Advocate and are recovering from their injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Accidents
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police investigating a shooting that led to a man’s death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Clinton man charged with DWI

A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
CLINTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man charged in town of Remsen domestic incident, deputies say

REMSEN- A man is faced with numerous offenses that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident Sunday in Oneida County, authorities say. Christian C. Rodriguez, 32 (no address provided), was arrested Sunday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense; along with misdemeanors of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree and unlawful imprisonment.
REMSEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Traffic Accident#Upstate Hospital Wills#Dwai Drugs#Dodge#Spafford Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Make Arrest After Home Invasion, Chase, Stand-Off

On Saturday morning, October 1, at approximately 6:02 a.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion robbery in progress. It was reported that three people were awoken by an unknown male inside their home armed with a knife, demanding...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM

Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy