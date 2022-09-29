Read full article on original website
MM: Data Integration for Healthcare and Marketing with Adam Rosenberg, Director of Marketing at Arrive Health
MM: Data Integration for Healthcare and Marketing with Adam Rosenberg, Director of Marketing at Arrive Health. Getting information to the right place at the right time, that’s a challenge for marketers. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, Adam Rosenberg, Senior Director of Marketing for Arrive Health, joins us. He...
How I Overcame My Fears and Launched My Dream Business with Dr. Lara Hochman
How I Overcame My Fears and Launched My Dream Business with Dr. Lara Hochman. Tune in this week to discover what happens when you say yes to your business and put yourself out there, even when it scares you. Family medicine physician and one of the beloved students in the EntreMD Business School, Dr. Lara Hochman is here to share her experience inside the program, her practical steps for building her amazing business, and the internal shifts she was able to make in the process.
This Discovery Could Explain Why Alzheimer’s Is More Common in Women
One of the biggest unanswered questions about Alzheimer’s disease is why it affects more women than men. Existing theories—that women live longer, have stronger immune systems, and experience a higher rate of autoimmune diseases—don’t fully explain the fact that almost two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. are women.Now, results from a new study suggest that the X chromosome itself may play a role, too. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University found that the instructions to build an enzyme called USP11, which plays a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, resides on the X chromosome. Recall from your...
293 – Solving chronic disease from the ground up. Tim Veron, Dr Michelle Woolhouse, Vively
293 – Solving chronic disease from the ground up. Tim Veron, Dr Michelle Woolhouse, Vively. Tim Veron is one of the Co-founders of Vively. Experiencing the challenges of having chronic conditions in the family, He decided to build the technology to help people to prevent this type of illness.
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
3 Year Data Results Revealed for ReActiv8 Restorative Neurostimulation with Christopher Gilligan, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital
3 Year Data Results Revealed for ReActiv8 Restorative Neurostimulation with Christopher Gilligan, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Exciting things are happening when it comes to back pain treatment!. In this episode, Dr. Chris Gilligan, Chief Medical Officer of the Division of Pain Medicine, Department of...
Your anesthesiologist cares for you
“It’s one of the hard things about anesthesiology. A window opens, you work like all get out, doing all sorts of things while the breeze blows in, then it’s shut again. Sometimes, you see your patient once more; sometimes, if things go awry, you might see them multiple times. Or your colleagues step in to help out if you are not there. Or the critical care or perioperative anesthesiologist work their magic for awhile. But basically, you welcome the orneriness in, and then, after the bustle and harumphing, you miss it.”
