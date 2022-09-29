ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunis Slams ’90’s Show’ Plotline Of Jackie Marrying Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso: She Should Be With Fez

By James Crowley
 5 days ago
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection

Mila Kunis has one big problem with the That ’90s Show reboot of the classic sitcom That ’70s Show: Jackie shouldn’t have ended up with Kelso. While the character is played by her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher, Mila explained that she completely disagreed with the plot point in a new interview with Access Hollywood on Monday, September 26. “My husband and I are together in it, which is weird, because we shouldn’t have been,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3XCZ_0iFZIYpN00
Mila and Ashton met while making ‘That ’70’s Show’ and got married in 2015. (20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection)

While she’s been married to Ashton since 2015, Mila revealed that she felt like Jackie would’ve ended up with Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez, and she recalled that she felt like Kelso had gotten married to Brooke. “I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ Also, he was married when ‘70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth‘s character I think, and he was a cop,” she said. “And now, we’re married with a kid, and I’m like ‘I don’t know about this one.'”

Not only did Mila admit that she disagreed with the plotline about her and Ashton’s characters getting hitched, she also said that it was “trippy” to get to act alongside her husband. “It was weird to shoot together though,” she said. “It made me super nervous. Oh my god, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career was to shoot with my husband on the set of ‘70s Show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFerE_0iFZIYpN00
The 90s reboot will reunite much of the original cast. (20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection)

Besides her romantic interest, she also joked that the child that Jackie and Kelso had was “too damn old,” but she did say that the reboot would definitely satiate fans of the original. “It’s very cute. It’s very sweet. It pays homage to—anyone who’s ever watched 70s or loved 70s Show, they will be really happy with it. I really, really believe it. Debra Jo [Rupp] and Kurtwood Smith are back, so it kinda takes place back in there house,” she said.

That ’90s Show is expected to premiere on Netflix. Besides, Mila, Ashton, Debra and Kurtwood, stars from the original series are expected to make appearances, including Wilmer, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Tommy Chong, alongside newcomers like Callie Haverda.

