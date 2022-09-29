Read full article on original website
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast, James River near Richmond expected to reach ‘near flood’ stage
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
Virginia Department of Transportation prepares for severe weather and offers warnings to drivers
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District crews are prepared to respond to any severe weather emergencies throughout the weekend as the remainder of Tropical Storm Ian reaches Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia
The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
supertalk929.com
Safety Advocate Calls For Worn Out Safety Guardrails To Be Replaced
Nearly 20 of the yellow and black striped guardrail end terminals along Interstate 81 north and south between Bristol and Marion are being replaced following complaints from a safety advocate. Most of the terminals affected are rusted out and a spokesman worries the terminals wouldn’t function properly. So VDOT is stepping in to replace the old end terminals between Bristol and Marion. A traveling, safety advocate notice the damaged rails and provided VDOT with his findings that’s prompting the replacement of the terminals.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lootpress
UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View
UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
Structure Fire reported off Coal City Road
MEAD, WV (WVNS) — At 3:57 P.M. today, a structure fire off the 5000th block of Coal City Road in Mead has been reported. Rhodell Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Area Fire Department has been dispatched and is just now getting on the scene, along with Ghent Ambulance. The cause of the […]
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
’13 Gives Back’ recognizes the West Virginia National Guard
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tremendous team effort to help clean up communities in West Virginia that were hit hard by devastating and historic flooding last month. That’s why for the month of September our 13 Gives Back award is going to members of the West Virginia National Guard. Guard members were at […]
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
