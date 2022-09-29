ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
VIRGINIA STATE
Blue Ridge Muse

How wet is it out there? Too damn wet

After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
OCEANA, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia

The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
supertalk929.com

Safety Advocate Calls For Worn Out Safety Guardrails To Be Replaced

Nearly 20 of the yellow and black striped guardrail end terminals along Interstate 81 north and south between Bristol and Marion are being replaced following complaints from a safety advocate. Most of the terminals affected are rusted out and a spokesman worries the terminals wouldn’t function properly. So VDOT is stepping in to replace the old end terminals between Bristol and Marion. A traveling, safety advocate notice the damaged rails and provided VDOT with his findings that’s prompting the replacement of the terminals.
MARION, VA
Lootpress

UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View

UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
ROCK VIEW, WV
WVNS

Structure Fire reported off Coal City Road

MEAD, WV (WVNS) — At 3:57 P.M. today, a structure fire off the 5000th block of Coal City Road in Mead has been reported. Rhodell Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Area Fire Department has been dispatched and is just now getting on the scene, along with Ghent Ambulance. The cause of the […]
MEAD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

