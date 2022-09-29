Nearly 20 of the yellow and black striped guardrail end terminals along Interstate 81 north and south between Bristol and Marion are being replaced following complaints from a safety advocate. Most of the terminals affected are rusted out and a spokesman worries the terminals wouldn’t function properly. So VDOT is stepping in to replace the old end terminals between Bristol and Marion. A traveling, safety advocate notice the damaged rails and provided VDOT with his findings that’s prompting the replacement of the terminals.

MARION, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO