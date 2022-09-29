Read full article on original website
More than a third of young people feel their life is spiralling out of control, according to findings released to the Guardian ahead of a nationwide campaign that highlights Covid’s impact on the younger generation. The Prince’s Trust Class of Covid research also found that more than 60% of...
Capsule-based Fecal Microbiota Transplant Treats Clostridiodes Difficile Infection
Oral treatment of Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) via capsules has similar effects to colonoscopic FMT administration when treating recurrent Clostridiodes difficile infection (rCDI). The corresponding study was published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Each year in the US, around 200,000 people develop CDI, typically following antibiotic use. the condition is...
Glyphosate, Now Found in Humans, Can Cause Convulsions in Animals
Glyphosate is the chemical in a product called Roundup (trademark®) that kills weeds, especially grasses and broadleaf weeds that compete with crops (glyphosate works by interfering with the action of a plant enzyme). Roundup is the most common herbicide in the world, whether the measurement is volume used or area of land treated. It was discovered and popularized by Monsanto, a company that also created Roundup Ready crops, which are genetically engineered to resist the effects of the herbicide. As of 2016, it was estimated that about 56 of the world's transgenic crops were glyphosate-resistant; that percentage is significantly higher in the United States, where over 90 percent of soy and corn crops are now herbicide-tolerant. It's estimated that 6.1 billion kilos of Roundup is already used, and the market is expect to increase dramatically in the coming years.
A Network Linking Aging, Inflammation, and Diet
Our immune system is crucial to our health. It has to respond to pathogens and tissue damage quickly by initiating inflammatory responses. But those responses also have to be carefully regulated or they can lead to disease. Inflammation has been called the father of disease, and chronic inflammation is considered to be a hallmark of aging. Scientists have now learned more about a biochemical network driving a general inflammatory response in multiple organs. This work has also shown that dietary restriction, which has been shown to lengthen lifespan in some studies, can inhibit inflammation through this regulatory network.
In Some Animals, Early Movements Can Have a Big Impact
During development, organisms can undergo a number of significant changes in form and behavior. So how does activity influence development? To learn more about that question, scientists studied the sea anemone, an animal that benefits greatly from activity as it grows from mobile larva to sedentary polyps. Many other organisms, such as corals and some types of jellyfish, undergo a similar transition. Starlet sea anemone larvae (Nematostella) can perform a series of specific gymnastic movements as they develop. These animals also have to strike the proper balance; if there isn't enough activity, or there's too much, there may be a significant change in how their muscles are organized, which can cause alterations in their body shape.
A New Kind of Antiviral Against SARS-CoV-2
Scientists are developing a human version of a drug that was highly beneficial to a hamster model of COVID-19. The drug, called NMT5, works by turning the action of the pathogenic virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, on itself. NMT5 can bind tightly to SARS-CoV-2 as the virus is moving through an organism, and this relationship has an impact on the ACE2 receptor, which is used by the virus to infect cells. Normally, the virus would latch onto ACE2, then it would be able to enter cells and cause illness. But in the presence of NMT5, the link between ACE2 and the virus is blocked. The findings have been reported in Nature Chemical Biology.
Microbots Created with Algae Cells Deliver Antibiotics Directly to the Lungs
Pneumonia is a common lung affliction. While a range of things can cause pneumonia, one of the most common include bacterial infections. These bacterial infections are especially common, and worrisome, in people who need a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe. Treating pneumonia, however, can be challenging, largely because many...
