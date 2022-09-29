Glyphosate is the chemical in a product called Roundup (trademark®) that kills weeds, especially grasses and broadleaf weeds that compete with crops (glyphosate works by interfering with the action of a plant enzyme). Roundup is the most common herbicide in the world, whether the measurement is volume used or area of land treated. It was discovered and popularized by Monsanto, a company that also created Roundup Ready crops, which are genetically engineered to resist the effects of the herbicide. As of 2016, it was estimated that about 56 of the world's transgenic crops were glyphosate-resistant; that percentage is significantly higher in the United States, where over 90 percent of soy and corn crops are now herbicide-tolerant. It's estimated that 6.1 billion kilos of Roundup is already used, and the market is expect to increase dramatically in the coming years.

