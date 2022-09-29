Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
Tony Khan Criticized For Insulting WWE Over Crown Jewel Show
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. AEW President Tony Khan is very passionate about pro wrestling and that is without question. However, Khan has the tendency of saying very odd things from time to time.
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
RVD Is Really Into CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
Daniel Garcia Thinks Bad Bunny Called Attention To Him During Concert
Daniel Garcia managed to capture the ROH Pure Championship from Wheeler Yuta in their rematch during a previous episode of Dynamite. It seems that Garcia has found his next opponent already. Daniel Garcia posted a video of Bad Bunny serenading the crowd with his performance. Apparently, Garcia was in the...
Butch & Ridge Holland Didn’t Join Sheamus At WWE SmackDown In Canada This Week
WWE talent and crew crossed the border for another solid edition of SmackDown this week. The company had made special travel arrangements for the stars due to the hurricane. Still, several superstars missed the show. Sheamus revealed Butch and Ridge Holland were stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Ian and...
AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
Seth Rollins Would Love To Work With Bray Wyatt Again
Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt’s squared off against each other in a 2019 Hell in a Cell match. Fans had a lot of expectations from the match, but it was all for nothing in the end. The match remains one of the most-hated matches in the last decade as...
WWE Blasted Over Lacey Evans’ ‘Ridiculous’ Booking
Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
Chris Jericho Explains How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton
Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut in July 2020, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. While unsuccessful in the match, Kingston impressed many and signed with the company. Kingston quickly cemented himself as one of the best talkers in AEW, as his promos are known...
Michael Cole Teases John Cena’s Return During WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory has been getting a pretty good push on Monday Night Raw for the past year now. His antics have been in the thrown of many in the WWE Universe. Now a certain WWE legend’s return might be around the corner. This past Friday on SmackDown, Theory took...
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is holding another jam-packed episode of SmackDown, but what do they have planned? Consider this your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported that full lineup for tonight’s SmackDown behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that the Bloodline’s storyline with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will continue. Also, it appears that Shotzi Blackheart vs Bayley is set to cap off the show.
Call For Sable’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Sable made history during the 90s, but her presence on WWE television has been nonexistent for over a decade. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry.
Chris Jericho Reveals Hilarious Story Of Meeting Roman Reigns’ Father As A Kid
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business and has been part of numerous feuds over the years in many companies. He is also universally respected for good reason. Jericho has competed in WWE for a long time and that is where he became a huge name. Being...
Matt Cardona Denies He’s Zack Ryder To Uber Driver
Matt Cardona was super over with the WWE Universe during his work as Zack Ryder. Unfortunately, WWE failed to capitalize on the momentum and never got to take off in a major way. He ended up leaving the company in 2020. Now, he’s denying playing his previous gimmick. Matt...
Gunther Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Gunther had an amazing run in NXT UK as he became the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE by holding the NXT UK Title for a record 870 days. He dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. Gunther finally made his way to the US as part of...
