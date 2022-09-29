Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Trolls Young Fan Who Brought A Sign For Her To WWE RAW
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. Bayley recently trolled a young fan who brought a sign for he to WWE RAW. A...
ringsidenews.com
Dan Lambert Explains Why He Left AEW
Dan Lambert made his AEW debut with American Top Team last year, before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. Many regarded his mic skills as one of the best in the company. He was also part of some featured feuds against the likes of Darby...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Was Mercilessly Ribbed Backstage After Ridiculous Stunner Sell-Job
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Ric Flair also discussed Steve Austin’s rise to the top recently.
ringsidenews.com
NXT Stars Wrestle During WWE Main Event Tapings
WWE taped several matches for their hour-long Main Event show before Raw tonight. The company brought in a popular trio from NXT to wrestle during the tapings. The article contains spoilers so proceed with caution. NXT stars Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made their main roster debut during...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Is Not A Fan Of Pro Wrestling Matches
WWE Hal Of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, as he led WCW to a huge dominance over WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Even now, his opinion is largely respected. AEW debuted back in 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Blasted For Having No Charisma During AEW Promo
Paige had absolutely no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. She remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back in July after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Implies Top WWE Executive Is ‘Two-Faced’
When Tony Khan made an appearance on Barstool Sports, the president of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, mistook him for current WWE co-CEO Nick Khan, with whom Portnoy has a strenuous relationship. Of course, there are a lot of interesting comparisons that can be made there. The New York Business Journal...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Originally Wanted To Debut The Great Muta At AEW All Out
AEW has certianly undergone quite a few changes since its debut a few years ago. While there are a lot of things they still have to improve on, it continues to deliver a compelling product, week in and week out. During AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the Great Muta sided with...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Fans Spot Insane Bray Wyatt Return Clues During Raw
Bray Wyatt left WWE while he was at the top of his game. The Eater of Worlds didn’t sign with a wrestling promotion after his WWE exit. WWE once again fueled Wyatt’s return rumors with their teases tonight on Raw. WWE dropped a couple of teases including the...
ringsidenews.com
Buff Bagwell Crosses Huge Sobriety Milestone
Buff Bagwell made a name for himself in WCW, where he found moderate success as part of the mid-card scene. He eventually made his way to WWE, where he never found much success. He also crossed a huge milestone recently. WWE also has a policy of helping former talent go...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Supports Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms About Pro Wresting Industry
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and talked about talents in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. Recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that he is not...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had No Plans Of Making Cody Rhodes The WWE Champion
Cody Rhodes became one of the mainstays of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself. The American Nightmare was on a roll since his return, but has not been seen since Hell In A Cell due to a torn pectoral muscle. He underwent surgery for the same and will be out of action for a long time.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl Again After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Seth Rollins’ time in promotions such as Ring Of Honor helped him improve himself before making his way to WWE. Rollins’ current obnoxious heel character never fails to annoy fans. Rollins also made an interesting claim about Matt Riddle recently. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been in...
ringsidenews.com
Michael Cole Teases John Cena’s Return During WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory has been getting a pretty good push on Monday Night Raw for the past year now. His antics have been in the thrown of many in the WWE Universe. Now a certain WWE legend’s return might be around the corner. This past Friday on SmackDown, Theory took...
Comments / 0