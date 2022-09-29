Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for multiple hit-and-runs & crashing into road closures
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested for multiple hit-and-run crashes and for driving into barriers and road closures Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving reports of multiple hit-and-run crashes near 5900 Dublin Blvd. Motorists and drivers involved provided pictures to officers of a white Mercedes sedan […]
Suspect dead, officer injured following police pursuit, crash, and gunfire
A large number of officers from the Denver and Aurora police departments responded Saturday morning to an intersection next to the rental car lots near Denver International Airport on a deadly shooting.A suspect was killed and an officer injured after a police chase that ended in a shootout, according to the Aurora Police Department. The officer was released from the hospital Sunday.Another suspect was detained but released Sunday.The injured officer was hurt as a result of the crash, Denver PD Division Chief Ron Thomas said in an interview. The officer suffered minor injuries while performing a PIT (pursuit intervention technique,...
CBS News
Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large
The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect injured in police-involved shooting on RTD bus
One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police, the Aurora Police Department said.
fox29.com
Man using walker dies after tripping, falling into street and driver hits him
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado said an unidentified 56-year-old man has died after tripping and falling into the street with his walker, and a driver hit him before taking off. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened last Thursday before 9 p.m. local time. "Witnesses say...
Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say
Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
Denver police arrest suspect in killing of 14-year-old boy outside Southwest Recreation Center
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old boy. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release Saturday that a 17-year-old boy is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon in August. The suspect is being held for investigation of...
24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
KKTV
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
KRDO
Eight arrested after the Colorado Springs Police Department targeted retail crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have identified an ongoing rise in retail crime across the City of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, law enforcement has identified a connection between retail theft cases and drug use, often tied to the Fentanyl crisis occurring in the community.
Colorado police shoot and kill robbery suspect near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora, Colorado police fatally shot a male robbery suspect they said threatened them with a gun following a vehicle chase that ended by Denver International Airport on Saturday, authorities said at a news conference. Denver's chief of police, Ron Thomas, said two male suspects robbed a...
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
denverite.com
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Occupants located, claimed they did not motion to 9-year-old
Police were looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
1310kfka.com
Mother whose daughter died from overdose held on $100K bond
A Weld County mother, charged in the overdose death of her daughter, is ordered held on a $100,000. Mystique Wadena is accused of creating an environment where her 12-year-old daughter and another child had access to fentanyl pills. Wadena’s daughter was found unresponsive in their hotel room in Firestone in early May. She died several days later. Wadena faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
