Hunter Hired as Regional Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
AMES, Iowa – Sara Hunter has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock and Wright counties in northern Iowa. She begins the position Oct. 10. As regional director, Hunter will provide administrative leadership to county extension offices and guidance to county extension councils.
CDC grant spurs research for fall prevention
AMES, IA — Fueled by a recently awarded $1 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa State University researchers and community partners will study new strategies to help reduce risks of falls in older adults. The project will build on an evidence-based program called...
Communities Can Support Parents’ Involvement in Education to Help Families
AMES, Iowa – While parents have always had a role in their children’s education, significant research confirms that teachers and community members also play a critical role in helping students succeed academically, said Rosa Gonzalez, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “It is...
Events Calendar
Singing in Steps, featuring the Cantamus, Lyrica, and Count Me In ensembles, conducted by Jennifer Rodgers, assistant director of choral activities, music and theatre department. ISU Town Hall with Ryan Melton. Oct 03, 2022. 5:00 PM - 5:50 PM. free. 2022 ISU Lectures Campaign Town Hall Series Ryan Melton, the...
