Newark, NJ

Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered

New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
INCOME TAX
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

$13M settlement with NJ mortgage lender for discrimination

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Justice Department has reached a $13 million settlement with a mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color in three New Jersey counties.State and federal prosecutors say Lakeland Bank redlined predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Somerset, Union and Essex counties.Applicants were denied loans for housing in a certain neighborhood even though they were eligible for loans.The civil rights division's settlement will create a $12 million subsidy fund.The bank will be required to offer equal opportunities to obtain credit regardless of where a person lives and open two new branches in neighborhoods of color, including at least one in the city of Newark."We expect that there will be impacted borrowers who will be able to purchase homes, qualify for loans and purchase homes, be put on a path to generating wealth," said Kristen Clarke, assistant Attorney General for civil rights with the U.S. Department of Justice.Lakeland Bank has not yet commented on the settlement.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget

New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
ECONOMY
localsyr.com

New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase

NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently $13.20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

