Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited to purchasing $10,000 in I bonds each year ( with some notable loopholes .) That may be changing, though - the Senate is considering raising the limit under certain conditions, according to reporting from ThinkAdvisor .

I Bonds are issued by the U.S. Government. They carry a zero-coupon interest rate which is adjusted twice annually for inflation. The rate will be 9.62% through October 2022, at which point it would be adjusted.

As of right now, you can purchase $10,000 in I bonds digitally each year, plus $5,000 in paper I bonds. The bonds' duration are different from other bonds, ranging from one year to 30 years. They are also sold at face value, unlike other U.S. savings bonds - if you buy a $50 bond, you'll actually pay $50 for it.

There are a few loopholes to get around the $10,000 limit. You can have your spouse purchase up to $10,000 as well, and if you have a business or trust you can also purchase up to $10,000 in the name of that entity.

While I bonds will see the interest rate adjusted as usual in November, an even bigger change may be coming to the security - allowing people to buy more of them annually under certain conditions.

The new legislation - introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) - is known as the Savings Security Act of 2022. It would raise the limit to $30,000 in I bonds purchased each year if the average six-month annual Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers exceeds 3.5%. Americans would still be able to purchase up to $5,000 in paper I bonds.

Regardless of purchasing bonds, it makes sense to save money for retirement in a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k) . If your company offers an employer match program, make sure to take advantage of it.

