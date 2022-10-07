ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian death toll continues to rise

By Meredith Deliso
 1 day ago

At least 117 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials, as the death toll continues to climb a week after the powerful storm slammed into the state's southwestern coast.

Five additional people were also reported dead due to the storm in North Carolina, according to the governor's office.

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges.

Deaths from Hurricane Ian reported in Florida

The deaths span multiple counties in Florida, including 53 in Lee County and 24 in Charlotte County. Also reported were seven in Monroe County; six in Sarasota County; five each in Volusia and Collier counties; four in Hardee County; three each in Manatee and Putnam counties; two in Polk County; and one each in Hendry, Hillsborough, Lake, Martin and Osceola counties, ABC News has determined based on information from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission and inquiries with local officials and authorities.

Six additional deaths had initially been reported for Lee County, but the county's Medical Examiner deemed them not storm-related.

Hurricane Ian's death toll has been rising amid ongoing search and rescue missions.

Wilfredo Lee/AP - PHOTO: Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

The causes of the deaths in Florida were primarily drownings, as well as two vehicle accidents and a roofing accident, officials said.

Confirmed deaths from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement occurred in Lake, Sarasota, Manatee, Volusia and Collier counties between Sept. 27 and 30. The victims ranged in age from 22 to 91. One, a 68-year-old woman, drowned after being swept into the ocean by a wave on Sept. 29, the department said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was among the first to publicly announce a fatality from Ian. A 72-year-old man in Deltona died after attempting to drain his pool during the storm, the office said Thursday .

The man, who was not publicly identified, "disappeared" after heading outside, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found him unresponsive in a canal behind the home and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Deaths from Hurricane Ian reported in North Carolina

Scott Olson/Getty Images - PHOTO: A police vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches the city, Sept. 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The storm made landfall again on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, which has reported no deaths due to the storm so far, Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday.

Though in neighboring North Carolina, five storm-related deaths have been reported. In a statement Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper said three involved vehicle accidents on Sept. 30, with the victims ranging in age from 22 to 25. Additionally, a 65-year-old man died on Oct. 1 from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in his closed garage while the power was out. The manner of the fifth death is unclear.

Hurricane damage across the Southeast, as rescue efforts continue

Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Florida Rep. Kathy Castor, who represents the Tampa Bay area, called the situation a "major catastrophe."

"I'm afraid we're going to be dealing with a larger loss of life than we anticipated," she said on "ABC News Live" on Sept. 29.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott told "Good Morning America" on Sept. 29 there were "thousands of rescue efforts going on right now."

"We've got great sheriff's departments, police departments, fire departments, state rescue teams. They're working hard. But there's a lot of people that need help right now," he said.

He expressed concern for the state's many low-lying areas.

"The water kills and I'm just -- I'm scared to death of, you know, what's happened here and I hope everybody stays safe," he said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told "Good Morning America" on Sept. 29 they had thousands of 911 calls they were answering.

"We still cannot access many of the people that are in need," Marceno said. "It's a real, real rough road ahead."

ABC News' Jay O'Brien, Ahmad Hemmingway, Benjamin Stein and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
Miami Herald

‘Publix for the win’: Hurricane cakes are all over social media. But can you get one?

Beside being glued to weather reports, another way to know that a storm is coming is to check your feed with the hashtags #publix and #hurricanecake. One signal of an upcoming storm: a display of colorful cakes with the telltale swirl, displayed in the supermarket’s bakery section. A few years back, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain sold a bunch of these popular party cakes, many of them topped with edible radar images; the blue, green and orange frosting shaped in a circle, with a red eye smack in the middle. If Publix doesn't make a hurricane cake it's not a real hurricane
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AOL Corp

Flamingos pack into Florida park bathroom, seeking safety from Ian in a 'hurricane party'

Flamingos at a Florida park hunkered down in a bathroom this week, safely riding out Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday in the Sunshine State. The flamingos are residents of Sunken Gardens, a botanical park in St. Petersburg along the state's west coast. The park tweeted the photo from its official account Wednesday to reassure animal lovers that the flamingos appeared safe from the oncoming storm.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
The Independent

They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like

As Hurricane Ian barrelled down on central Florida on Wednesday night, guests at Disney World tucked into all-you-can-eat buffets while staff in Country Bear outfits entertained children.The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive. Ian roared ashore with winds of 150mph in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, 145 miles away from the Magic Kingdom but leaving a track of destruction and ruin as it churned northeast across the state.And while it weakened to a...
