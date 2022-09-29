ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong

Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence

This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
Miss USA Host Zuri Hall Feels Pageant Redefines Definition of Beauty

Growing up and watching beautiful women compete for a sash and tiara on TV, “I thought I was a bit too awkward for pageants,” Zuri Hall recalls. Clearly not, because the Access Hollywood personality and American Ninja Warrior sideline reporter is now in her second year hosting Miss USA.
Gabby Petito’s Mother Says Family Didn’t Approve Controversial Lifetime Movie

Lifetime has a long history of mining real-life crime stories for ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. But social media users are slamming the cable network for dramatizing the recent murder of Gabby Petito in the movie The Gabby Petito Story, which premieres tonight, Saturday, October 1, at 8/7c. And now Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, is addressing the small-screen take on her daughter’s death.
