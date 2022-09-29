Read full article on original website
Emma Chamberlain is the 21-year-old influencer with 11.8 million Youtube subscribers who is famous for … we’ll get back to you on that one. Anyway Chamberlain has made enough money in the last five years that she is now the proud owner of both an LA mansion and, more importantly, an Architectural Digest magazine Open House video.
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong
Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
‘I love the whole crooner vibe’: Aston Merrygold’s honest playlist
Music and Me – from Michael Jackson’s third album of the same name – isn’t one of his best known. But it sticks out as the first song I remember thinking: “Woah! This is a song!” when I was about four or five. The...
John Travolta Reveals How His Son’s Dog Peanut Wakes Him Up in Adorable New Video
John Travolta has quite an interesting wake-up call. In a new video, the Grease actor shared how his son's dog, Peanut, wakes him up in the morning. The video was shared on Oct. 1 via Instagram and showed Travolta lying down in bed as a tiny puppy curled up on his chest.
Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence
This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
Miss USA Host Zuri Hall Feels Pageant Redefines Definition of Beauty
Growing up and watching beautiful women compete for a sash and tiara on TV, “I thought I was a bit too awkward for pageants,” Zuri Hall recalls. Clearly not, because the Access Hollywood personality and American Ninja Warrior sideline reporter is now in her second year hosting Miss USA.
Gabby Petito’s Mother Says Family Didn’t Approve Controversial Lifetime Movie
Lifetime has a long history of mining real-life crime stories for ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. But social media users are slamming the cable network for dramatizing the recent murder of Gabby Petito in the movie The Gabby Petito Story, which premieres tonight, Saturday, October 1, at 8/7c. And now Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, is addressing the small-screen take on her daughter’s death.
