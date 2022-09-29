ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?

By Dan Tom
 3 days ago
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211.

Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.

Will Xiaonan be able to snap a two-fight skid and stifle the high-level grappling of Dern? Or will the BJJ ace make it two wins in a row against top competition at strawweight?

UFC Fight Night 211 takes place Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN+.

Check out the video above for Tom’s breakdown of the fight and prediction.

