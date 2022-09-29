How to reach your insurance company to report Hurricane Ian damage claims [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

Read full article on original website
Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]
The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
Insurance rates are set to skyrocket in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies as Hurricane Ian slams state
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Fraud expert warns Florida homeowners about Hurricane Ian scams
An expert on insurance fraud is warning Florida residents whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Ian to be careful of scams, especially from construction workers who may ask homeowners to sign over insurance benefits for a quick fix. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Hurricane Ian, 2022's first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling. Louisiana's. balky property insurance market. The...
Florida’s insurance woes could make Ian’s economic wrath even worse
The economic devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to put further pressure on the state’s fragile insurance system. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
5 tips to help avoid missteps in Hurricane Ian claims
As the cleanup and damage assessments begin in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the southeast, insurance experts are emphasizing steps that can be taken to maximize insurance coverage and recovery following the immediate crisis. Most important, they say, things can be done to avoid or lessen disputes...
DBRS Morningstar: Severe Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Showcases Challenges of Insuring Property in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hurricane Ian is one of the most severe tropical cyclones recorded to make landfall in. . In addition to loss of life, the economic loss is likely to rise above the previous. Florida. record of. $50 billion. caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Providing insurance on. Florida. property...
Ian thrusts Florida’s collapsing insurance market to forefront of races for governor, Senate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daylight brought a clearer view Thursday of the devastation Hurricane Ian brought to the southwest portion of the state, and on its heels a renewed fear that the massive storm will further unravel Florida’s deeply troubled homeowners insurance market. Democratic candidates are seizing on the...
Clay Higgins shrugs off attack ad, files insurance bill related to hurricanes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Sep. 29—WASHINGTON — Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins said Thursday that he couldn't care less about a political commercial one of his opponents is airing that mocks the. Crime Stoppers. videos that helped build his reputation. "I don't pay attention to political attacks and...
Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London
Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
N.C. Democratic Party: Ted Budd Advertises Insurance For Domestic Abusers At His Gun Store
New reporting today has found that Congressman Budd's gun store in North Carolina. Law Shield insurance, an "insurance provider that supports gun owners who face domestic violence charges," noting that it seems Budd is "unnervingly willing to help customers who might use their guns from ProShots to hurt or threaten partners or family members." In.
Former St. Cloud bar owner sentenced to 71 months in prison for arson [Pioneer Press]
Saint Paul Pioneer Press (MN) A former St. Cloud bar owner will spend six years in federal prison for burning down his business and trying to collect. , to 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Tostrud also ordered Welsh to pay more than. $3 million.
Consumer Attorneys Applaud Governor Newsom Signing The Protect California Drivers Act Into Law
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gavin Newsom added his signature to the Protect California Drivers Act (SB 1107, Dodd) on Wednesday evening. SB 1107, which updates state law that established mandatory minimums for auto insurance policies in 1967, ensures. California. drivers are not forced to shoulder massive debt when...
Legislative group discusses public school health insurance [Lewiston Tribune, Idaho]
Lewiston Morning Tribune (ID) Sep. 30—Efforts to reduce health insurance costs for public school employees could be tweaked and possibly strengthened when the. An interim working group comprised of several state lawmakers met in. Boise. to discuss the issue Thursday. No decisions were made pending the results of an...
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust,...
Iowa Agriculture Dept.: Secretary Naig Announces Continuation Of Crop Insurance Discount Program For Cover Crops
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. will again offer its crop insurance discount program for cover crops this year. The program offers farmers and landowners who plant fall cover crops, like rye and oats, the opportunity to apply for a.
