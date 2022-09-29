ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to reach your insurance company to report Hurricane Ian damage claims [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

By South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]

The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
InsuranceNewsNet

State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Casualty Insurance#State Insurance#Insurance Policies#Hurricane Ian#Bankers Insurance Group
InsuranceNewsNet

5 tips to help avoid missteps in Hurricane Ian claims

As the cleanup and damage assessments begin in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the southeast, insurance experts are emphasizing steps that can be taken to maximize insurance coverage and recovery following the immediate crisis. Most important, they say, things can be done to avoid or lessen disputes...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
InsuranceNewsNet

Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London

Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy