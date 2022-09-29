John Winter was tragically killed when a car struck him after running up on the curb in front of St. John’s Hospital in Oxnard, where John was waiting. He was 58. John grew up in the Willow Glen neighborhood of Santa Barbara, with many friends who found him creative in his leadership in their activities. His teachers appreciated his intelligence and his sense of humor that never crossed the line into class disruption. He was always popular for his warm and generous ways with people.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO