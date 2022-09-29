Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alvinn Cupid Lee Wallace
Alvinn Cupid Lee Wallace was born October 10, 1960 to the union of Cyrus and Burretta (Hill) Wallace in Hanover, Jamaica. Alvinn’s primary education began at Burney Mount School, followed by Cornwell College for high school, and finally attending the University of Connecticut, majoring in business. In 1982, Alvinn...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grandmothers Display Quilt at Faulkner Gallery in October
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara’s Roots of Resilience quilt is now on display (during the month of October) at the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. It is one of the works selected for the Library’s show, Through Many Windows: A World Reimagined.
Santa Barbara Independent
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
Santa Barbara Independent
Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go
After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Sherman Winter
John Winter was tragically killed when a car struck him after running up on the curb in front of St. John’s Hospital in Oxnard, where John was waiting. He was 58. John grew up in the Willow Glen neighborhood of Santa Barbara, with many friends who found him creative in his leadership in their activities. His teachers appreciated his intelligence and his sense of humor that never crossed the line into class disruption. He was always popular for his warm and generous ways with people.
Santa Barbara Independent
Quality of Life
My wife, Wendy, and I have cherished the more than 40 years we’ve worked and raised our three children in Southern California. Some years ago, we decided that we wanted a better quality of life. We started our search. We explored everywhere, “From the mountains to the sea,” as...
Santa Barbara Independent
Help the City of Goleta Evaluate its Accessibility￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 3, 2022 – As part of the City of Goleta’s efforts to serve all members of the community, the City is in the process of updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The City’s accessibility plan provides a comprehensive plan for individuals with disabilities to access City facilities, programs, services, activities and events offered to the public.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lower Speeds, Fewer Accidents Expected by Narrowing Hollister Avenue
Few voices were heard opposing the City of Goleta’s new street-striping plan for Hollister Avenue in Old Town at a meeting held on Thursday at the Goleta Community Center. Several who expressed relief that something was finally being done made the only statements that were applauded by the roughly three dozen people there that evening.
