WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
KAKE TV
Emporia State University suspends some programs and employees, adds to other departments
EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students, faculty and staff at Emporia State University should now know if they are affected by a recent decision to suspend certain employees and programs. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson told KAKE News Friday that Emporia State let 33 faculty and staff members go after...
LJWORLD
Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls
The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17. Kansas is one of 11 unbeaten teams in this week’s AP Top...
WIBW
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks
Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How the Red Raiders rated as recruits
From how Texas Tech stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Texas Tech Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
WIBW
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
KVOE
4 with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday
(ESU) 4 people with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday. Former Olpe girls basketball Coach Jesse Nelson will be inducted. He retired in 2021 after a 44-year coaching career in which he went 951-111 and won four state championships. Former Emporia State...
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
1350kman.com
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
WIBW
Heavy police presence at local townhomes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30. The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.
Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
