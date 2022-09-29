Read full article on original website
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]
The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
President approves State of Emergency for South Carolina
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. What this means is federal assistance will now be available to supplement local response efforts to emergency conditions resulting from the storm. According to the order, the...
Insurance rates are set to skyrocket in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Fraud expert warns Florida homeowners about Hurricane Ian scams
An expert on insurance fraud is warning Florida residents whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Ian to be careful of scams, especially from construction workers who may ask homeowners to sign over insurance benefits for a quick fix. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
WXII 12
From rising water to rainbows, photos capture the day Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday, a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
Tax rebates 2022: There's time to claim one-time check worth at least $700 in South Carolina
South Carolina residents have just over two weeks left to file their state individual income tax returns for 2020, making them eligible to receive rebates totaling up to $700 by the end of the year.
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
AOL Corp
Power outages still affecting 135,000 South Carolinians Friday night after Ian storm
Some 135,000 people were still without power in South Carolina Friday night, as storm Ian, which has been downgraded from hurricane status, moved northward through the state and into North Carolina. Outage maps from electrical providers across the state showed the number was even greater at times Friday. At one...
WRDW-TV
S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
Florida’s insurance woes could make Ian’s economic wrath even worse
The economic devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to put further pressure on the state’s fragile insurance system. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
live5news.com
Biden approved federal assistant for SC in responds to Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
WJCL
South Carolina suing government due to student loan debt relief
S.C. — The Biden administration is scaling back on how many student loans it will forgive, after several states sued, including South Carolina. Six states filed a lawsuit to block the plan. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders, will...
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Hurricane Ian, 2022's first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling. Louisiana's. balky property insurance market. The...
DBRS Morningstar: Severe Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Showcases Challenges of Insuring Property in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hurricane Ian is one of the most severe tropical cyclones recorded to make landfall in. . In addition to loss of life, the economic loss is likely to rise above the previous. Florida. record of. $50 billion. caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Providing insurance on. Florida. property...
