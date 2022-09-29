Read full article on original website
Biden and DeSantis put political rivalry aside — for now — as President tours hurricane damage
President Joe Biden was in Florida to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden and DeSantis...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden says he’s “committed to this island,” and acknowledges that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years. The president says Puerto Ricans “haven’t gotten the help in a timely way.” Power has been restored to about 90% of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but more than 137,000 others continue to struggle in the dark. Another 66,000 customers are without water.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Former CIA official says it would be 'terribly irresponsible' for the West's leaders to treat Putin's threats of nuclear war as 'empty' or mere 'saber-rattling'
Former CIA official Rolf Mowatt-Larssen said that, with the Ukrainians gaining ground, Putin may see nuclear weapons as his "only good option."
North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions. Many experts say Kim’s goal is to eventually win U.S. recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of those sanctions, though the United States and its allies have...
Russian Parliament begins process to rubber-stamp annexations as Moscow struggles to define borders
Russia’s legislature on Monday began the process of approving President Vladimir Putin’s decision to annex four parts of Ukraine, despite the fact that the Kremlin is not in full control of those regions and has not settled upon the exact boundaries of the territories it is attempting to absorb.
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Seven Russian rockets slammed into residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia before dawn Thursday, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the governor of the mostly Russian-occupied region said. The strikes came just hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia. Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel that many people were rescued from the multi-story buildings, including a 3-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital for treatment. He initially reported two people were killed but later said that one woman initially thought to have died was saved by doctors. Photos provided by emergency services showed rescuers scrambling through rubble in the wreckage of a devastated building.
Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser
NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served as secretary of state under former president Donald Trump, has testified against the former chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. Tillerson was called on Monday as a government witness at the federal trial of Tom Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidant who’s accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
U.S. believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia - NYT says
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.
Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators are recommending a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Regulators are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the U.S. dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow. Members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council met Monday.
Experts: Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of a gas shortage
Europe is facing unprecedented risks to its energy supply this winter. That’s the word Monday from the International Energy Agency. The IEA says in its quarterly gas report that people in the European Union will have to cut gas use at least 13% over the winter if Russia cuts off the last trickle of gas that’s flowing to Europe. The Paris-based group says only by saving can Europe avoid a severe shortage if Russia halts gas flows completely over the war in Ukraine. Europe also could wind up competing with Asian countries for scarce supplies of liquefied natural gas that come by ship. Things will be even tighter if the weather is cold late in the winter.
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies’ second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring...
Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court to review an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A Texas-based federal judge last year declared that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. Wednesday’s appellate ruling in New Orleans upholds the judge’s initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.
Court orders Dutch state to bring asylum centers up to EU standard
THE HAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centers up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there.
