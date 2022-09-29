ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm

That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
Tampa Bay Times

President Biden to visit Florida on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to witness the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the White House announced Saturday night. The president will first go to Puerto Rico on Monday to view the devastation wrought by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago. The White House did...
WFLA

Biden plans Florida trip to thank first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden announced his intention to visit Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state’s southwest coast, ravaging entire communities and leaving hundreds without a home. “We are continuing to see deadly rainfall, catastrophic storm surges, roads, and homes flooded,” Biden said. “We’re...
