Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the storm's effects are still ravaging parts of the state. Bridges to barrier islands are washed out, roadways are flooded and some areas are seeing a lack of power or water. The situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days...
Florida faces long, costly effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of deaths have been reported in Florida after Hurricane Ian churned through the state. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against criticism that some evacuation orders did not come early enough. Dennis Smith, planner-in-residence at Florida State University's Department of Urban and Regional Planning, joined "CBS News Mornings" with insight on rebuilding.
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Couple's "Casa Banana" dream home in Florida reduced to rubble during Hurricane Ian
High school sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt worked for years to move from Wisconsin to Florida and get their tropical dream home – a bright yellow house that they named "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian hit, and all that remains is a pile of rubble.
As Floridians recover from Ian, most homeowners in the state do so without flood insurance
Many Florida homeowners starting the arduous recovery from Hurricane Ian will do so without the benefit of flood insurance, forcing them to either rebuild with scant resources or make hard choices about relocating. Ian was among the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. Early estimates of residential and commercial...
Army Green Berets face childcare challenges
A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
10/03: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson speaks with CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave about the recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. He also takes a look at the new Supreme Court term and what cases are on the docket.
Eye Opener: Florida attempts to recover from Hurricane Ian
The desperate search for survivors continues in Florida, where hundreds of thousands are still without power, and the death toll keeps rising five days after Hurricane Ian. Also, a new report details systemic abuse in women's soccer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Supreme Court hears Alabama case on voting rights with national implications
" The Supreme Court kicked off its new term with a historic new justice and they are wasting no time taking up several major cases. On Tuesday, they will hear a significant voting rights case from Alabama which could impact how congressional districts are drawn nationwide. CBS legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports. "
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?
As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
New poll shows tight North Carolina Senate race
A new WRAL News poll released Monday shows Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd and Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley are virtually tied in North Carolina five weeks ahead of the midterm elections. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns weighs in on the race. She also previews today's upcoming "Red & Blue" show.
Abortion care startup touts merits of telehealth after Roe v. Wade ruling
Hey Jane founder Kiki Freedman launched a virtual abortion care startup in early 2021 after the last abortion clinic in Missouri, where she attended college, nearly closed. Following the Supreme Court's June decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade, she's focused on raising awareness of abortion pills and combatting the misinformation she says is rampant across social media. She spoke to CBS MoneyWatch about the merits telemedicine and how Hey Jane helps patients access abortion pills. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Will former Vice President Pence run for president in 2024?
Former Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Indiana on Tuesday, and is expected to talk about abortion. Robert Costa, CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss a potential 2024 bid.
Alabama sets execution date in 1988 contract killing of pastor's wife that led to two death sentences and one suicide
Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state's last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene...
Herschel Walker denies paying for former girlfriend's abortion
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker is denying a report in The Daily Beast that said he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion in 2009. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano to discuss the controversy.
Gov. Newsom to debate State Sen. Brian Dahle in gubernatorial race
Governor Gavin Newsom and state senator Brian Dahle will face off in the race for governor. The pair are set to debate at a San Francisco radio station Sunday, October 23.
Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week
Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
Man arrested after reported explosion at Northeastern University deemed a hoax
A man who worked at Northeastern University has been arrested and charged in connection with an explosion he said occurred at the school in September that has since been deemed a hoax, authorities said Tuesday. Jason Duhaime, who at the time was employed as the new technology manager and director...
