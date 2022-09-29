ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Florida faces long, costly effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Dozens of deaths have been reported in Florida after Hurricane Ian churned through the state. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against criticism that some evacuation orders did not come early enough. Dennis Smith, planner-in-residence at Florida State University's Department of Urban and Regional Planning, joined "CBS News Mornings" with insight on rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Army Green Berets face childcare challenges

A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

10/03: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson speaks with CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave about the recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. He also takes a look at the new Supreme Court term and what cases are on the docket.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?

As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

New poll shows tight North Carolina Senate race

A new WRAL News poll released Monday shows Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd and Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley are virtually tied in North Carolina five weeks ahead of the midterm elections. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns weighs in on the race. She also previews today's upcoming "Red & Blue" show.
CBS News

Abortion care startup touts merits of telehealth after Roe v. Wade ruling

Hey Jane founder Kiki Freedman launched a virtual abortion care startup in early 2021 after the last abortion clinic in Missouri, where she attended college, nearly closed. Following the Supreme Court's June decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade, she's focused on raising awareness of abortion pills and combatting the misinformation she says is rampant across social media. She spoke to CBS MoneyWatch about the merits telemedicine and how Hey Jane helps patients access abortion pills. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week

Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

