ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Eastern Washington legislators urge Biden to lift vaccine mandate for border travel

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22s1eW_0iFZ53vv00

(The Center Square) – Two U.S. Representatives from Eastern Washington have signed onto a letter that urges the Biden Administration to drop all vaccine requirements for people entering the United States from Canada.

Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, say the decision to send the letter follows Canada lifting vaccine mandates for international travelers entering the country despite Biden’s refusal to follow suit.

“Removal of this policy is long overdue, and we have reached a collective point where it is safe for international travel, business and personal, to once again be unhindered by outdated health mandates,” reads the Sept. 28 letter that was also sent to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

McMorris Rodgers said border restrictions create undue hardships for towns that depend on trade with Canada for everyday goods and services.

“In northern border states, the ability to move products back and forth between the United States and Canada is of paramount necessity, so that the industries that sustain our economies will be able to obtain the materials and products needed to continue operating. This vaccine mandate, and travel delays that accompany it, are hurting American producers and industries,” states the letter.

Also signing were Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho; Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota; and Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota. They point out in the letter that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lifted vaccine restrictions because he recognizes the “economic and cultural benefits of being able to travel between the U.S. and Canada; there are a myriad of products and services for which we are reliant on one another.”

McMorris Rodgers has helped author two other letters to U.S. and Canadian officials urging border restrictions to be lifted, one in July 2020 and the other in January 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums

Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman”  – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary...
POLITICS
The Herald News

Major government unions lose over 200K members

(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation released the report, which found that the top four public labor unions – AFT, AFSCME, NEA, and SEIU – lost nearly 219,000 members altogether since the Janus v. AFSCME ruling. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Herald News

Carbonate bedrock

Carbonate bedrock, which is usually limestone but can also be dolostone, is relatively fragile compared to other rock types. It is a sedimentary rock formed by many layers of tiny rock and mineral particles compressed over time. As a result, carbonate easily erodes when permeated with water and can leave caverns of open space underneath the surface. Sinkholes form when the surface caves to fill in the space below. As the most common bedrock risk factor in the U.S., you can find carbonate bedrock in vast swaths across the Southeast, Midwest, and even the Mountain West. Sinkhole hotspots attributed to carbonate bedrock have been identified in more than half of U.S. states but are mainly concentrated in Appalachia and Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Herald News

Volcanic bedrock

Unlike carbonate and evaporite bedrock, volcanic bedrock is not water-soluble or easily eroded. Though volcanic bedrock is quite strong because it is an igneous rock formed directly from cooling lava, it is also susceptible to developing lava tubes. These lava tubes are large open spaces in the rock created when the lava flow cools unevenly. Significant or prolonged pressure to the tops of the open tubes can cause them to collapse and form a sinkhole. Volcanic rock is the least common bedrock risk factor in the U.S. Most impacted areas are near the West Coast and Southwest. Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho all have sinkhole hotspots associated with volcanic bedrock. You may also like: How far is the US from a 100% renewable energy future?
IDAHO STATE
The Herald News

FDA Approves New ALS Drug Despite Uncertain Data

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave its approval to a new drug for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. But approval of the drug, called Relyvrio, is bound to stir new questions, with some doubting the strength of data supporting its effectiveness. Patient advocate groups had strongly lobbied the FDA for its approval, however. "This approval...
HEALTH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy