Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
mmanews.com
Watch: Xiong Retains ONE SW Title Against Lee In 5-Round Battle
Last night, Xiong Jing Nan defeated Angela Lee in their trilogy bout to retain her ONE Championship strawweight championship, and you can find the highlights of their battle below!. Coming into this fight, Xiong Jing Nan had won three consecutive fights and had turned in a total of six successful...
mmanews.com
Pimblett Dismisses Notion His Personality is An “Act”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has insisted that nothing about his personality is fake or contrived. Since arriving on MMA’s biggest stage last September, Pimblett has rapidly shown the global audience the kind of fighting action and charisma that brought him attention in the UK’s Cage Warriors promotion, where he held featherweight gold.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Has Long, Delayed Reaction To Liver Kick KO
MMA fighter Andrey Pulyaev finished Aleksander Kurshinsky with a nasty liver kick that took almost five seconds to fully react to. Pulyaev and Kurshinsky faced off at Shlemenko FC 5 on Friday in Omsk, RU. The two middleweights had a highly competitive first round of their fight, with both fighters dealing high amounts of damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Pitbull’s Decision Win At Bellator 286
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire successfully defended his featherweight title against Ádám Borics in the main event of Bellator 286. The 35-year-old already had a number of previous title defenses under his belt, but this matchup with Borics marked his first defense since winning Bellator’s featherweight title for a third time. Drawing on his championship experience, Pitbull was able to negate most of Borics’ offensive output throughout the fight and utilize his grappling during the early rounds.
mmanews.com
Sterling Makes His Pick For Yan/O’Malley At UFC 280
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has given his prediction for two-time opponent Petr Yan’s fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. While the poster for the October 22 pay-per-view showcases the vacant lightweight title headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at the top, two blockbuster bantamweight showdowns also feature for the stacked Abu Dhabi-held event.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight. The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.
mmanews.com
Watch: Arrest Of MMA Fighter Who Claims Girlfriend Stole Money
A video has emerged of an amateur MMA fighter from Georgia accusing his girlfriend of stealing his money in order to buy drugs. The footage of Andrew Giergerich is the latest development in an ongoing story originally reported by Crime Online. On September 10, the naked and burned body of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
mmanews.com
Watch: Top Finishes From Fighters On UFC Vegas 61 Card
The UFC is hyping up their upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card by releasing a compilation of some of the best finishes from some of the event’s fighters. UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined on Saturday by a strawweight matchup between rising contenders Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern. The co-main event also promises plenty of excitement with welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo set to do battle.
mmanews.com
Yan Xiaonan Feels Undervalued By Home Fans: ‘They Probably Dislike Me’
Yan Xiaonan believes she is not getting the kind of support one would expect from her home country. UFC strawweight Yan Xiaonan will be stepping into her main event slot in a matter of hours. The Chinese fighter with eight UFC fights under her belt will be taking on the grappling sensation, Mackenzie Dern, as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event. This might be the biggest fight in Yan’s career, but she is not feeling the support from her home county in the leadup.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61 Performance Bonus Winners
UFC Vegas 61 took place in the UFC Apex without any fans or media, but the fighters still put on a show and the event was highlighted by a number of bonus-worthy performances. The evening ended up getting off to a torrid start with 4-straight finishes, and the winning fighter from each of those bouts took home a Performance of the Night bonus with Fight of the Night going to the card’s featured prelim.
mmanews.com
Mackenzie Dern Sends Message To Fans Following Loss
Mackenzie Dern sends an emotional message to fans following her main event loss to Yan Xiaonan via majority decision. Dern opened as a -185 favorite and closed closer to -300 against the Chinese standout. Some doubted Xiaonan’s untested five round cardio, but she managed to fend of the BBJ blackbelt’s submission attempts for the full 25 minutes. This victory will put Xiaonan well into the top five and likely one win away from a title shot.
mmanews.com
25 Year Old Boxer Luis Quiñones Dies 5 Days After KO Loss
The combat sports world as a whole has suffered a loss, as Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones has passed away days after suffering a knockout loss. At 25 years old, Quiñones was a junior welterweight boxer with a total of 11 pro fights, according to BoxRec, with a record of 10-1 with 6 knockouts. Unfortunately, it was the first loss of his career that would end up taking his life, after he suffered a devastating knockout to undefeated Jose Munoz on September 24th.
mmanews.com
McGregor Erupts On ‘S—t Fighter, S—t Actor’ Bisping
Not many people were likely expecting to hop on Twitter on a Friday night to see beef between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, yet here we are. Bisping and McGregor have a bit of a history with one another, initially stemming from a movie role that the Englishman allegedly stole from the Irishman, playing Hawk in the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
mmanews.com
Dern Names What Will Decide Her Championship Run
UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has named which part of her game will be key to a successful championship reign inside the Octagon. When the term ‘submission specialist’ comes up in mixed martial arts discussions, the name of Dern usually appears. In the MMA leader, not many are as accomplished in grappling as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout. As well as being the former world No. 1-ranked IBJJF competitor, the 29-year-old is an ADCC and no gi BJJ (black belt) world champion.
mmanews.com
Oleinik Shares Why He Considered Postponing Fight Against Latifi
Prior to UFC Vegas 61, UFC heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik explained why he almost pushed for a delay to his fight against Ilir Latifi. This weekend at UFC Vegas 61, Oleinik entered the Octagon for the 17th time in what was his 78th professional outing in MMA. Across a lengthy career, the Russian has shared the cage with the likes of Mirko Cro Cop, Chael Sonnen, Alistair Overeem, and Fabrício Werdum, and picked up an incredible 47 submission wins along the way.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Submits Opponent In Last-Minute Title Fight
MMA fighter Yoo Soo Young took advantage of a one-day notice bump to a Naiza FC title fight in a triumphant fashion. Naiza FC staff promoted Young to the Naiza FC 44 bantamweight title fight after Elaman Shertaev failed to make weight earlier in the week. Shertaev was to face Aydin Kodekov in the Naiza FC 44 co-headliner.
mmanews.com
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/1/22)
A bye-week for the UFC turned into a bye-week for our Weekly Interview Round-Up as yours truly was struck down by a bout of COVID-19. Let’s take a look back over the last two weeks of interviews on MMANews.com. Recap Of Last Week (10/1/22) Last week, we were joined...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Puts Opponent Completely Out With Triangle
MMA fighter Sergey Klyuev trapped Musa Khamanaev in a nasty submission to earn a much-needed victory at ACA 145 last Friday. Klyuev and Khamanaev featured on an action-packed ACA 145 card in Saint Petersburg, RU. The two lightweights opened up the action on the main card following a series of exciting fights on the prelims.
Comments / 0