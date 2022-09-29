Read full article on original website
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
