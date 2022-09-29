Read full article on original website
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
East Lansing’s Raising Cane’s Location Has an Official Opening Date
If you love chicken, specifically fried chicken tenders, get ready because Raising Cane's in East Lansing has officially announced when they'll be open. Michigan's Only Raising Cane's Location is Opening Soon. Mid Michigan seems to have been waiting on bated breath for the opening of Raising Cane's. It's the first,...
It’s the Great Pumpkin – Waterford Man Could be Growing a Record Breaker
The folks from the Guinness Book of World Records Haven't stopped by yet, but a Waterford man's giant pumpkin may be on its way to crushing some records - and anything else that gets in the way. Meet Frank Morse. Frank Morse isn't a professional pumpkin farmer. He's just an...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
The Beauty Of Fall In Michigan In Less Than Ten Seconds
Even you have enough time for this brief blast of beauty. As the leaves start turning beginning in the northern reaches of the Upper Peninsula, and gradually working their way south, the Mitten State lights up with fall activities. The beauty of our state in the fall can be summed...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
Did You Know 4 Michigan Governors Weren’t Born in the U.S.?
Not sure if you noticed, but another election season is upon us in Michigan. (If only there were TV commercials to remind us, right?) The Michigan governor's race is one of the nation's most hotly contested in 2022, and it got us wondering... what does it take to run for governor of Michigan?
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
This Michigan House Comes With A Drawbridge?!
The best part is that it is right here in the state of Michigan. With this 60 feet tall castle, you can live your best pretty princess dreams. For $2.5 million, your new castle at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, MI 48306 will be the envy of all of your friends.
Mouth Cemetery, Muskegon County: Michigan’s Hidden Historical Site
DISCLAIMER: There are some properties nearby that may look abandoned but they are privately owned and not to be trespassed on. The cemetery is public but be respectful of the structures you may see. The oldest known cemetery in Muskegon County is believed to be Mouth Cemetery. When it actually...
What’s the Big Deal With Reporting Your Deer Kill Online?
Some hunters are not happy with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources making it mandatory to check your deer kill in online or on the DNR's app. Remember the days of going to deer check stations to check in your deer harvest? There were never enough of these and they have always been scattered throughout the state making it difficult for many hunters to check in their deer.
