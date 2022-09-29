Arctic Monkeys Give Fans Another Taste Of New Album With 'Body Paint'

Photo: Zackery Michael

With less than a month before they release The Car , Arctic Monkeys have given fans another preview of what to expect from their new album with "Body Paint."

Frontman Alex Turner gives his best David Bowie impression on the psychedelic new single, which is the second offering off the upcoming project following lead single "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball."

Fans can tune into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (September 29) to watch the band perform the new song.

Turner detailed the upcoming album's sonic components in an interview with Big Issue . “On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth," he revealed, referring to their 2018 album. “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

The Car is slated for an October 20 release and serves as the follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino . Watch the music video for "Body Paint" below.