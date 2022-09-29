Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has Been Voted As The Best Fall Colors In America!
Growing up in Michigan I had the pleasure of watching the leaves change colors each fall. While enjoying the view, I never realized how truly great it was. Now thanks to a new reader's poll, all of America can see Michigan's beautiful fall colors. Michigan's Upper Penisula Named USA Today's...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
Check Out This Michigan House Where Every Floor is a Different Color Palette
What do you think of this Michigan house from just looking at the outside?. My first thought was, "that's a quaint, 'Bridgerton-esque' house." Well, never judge a book by its cover. Built in 1951, this house at 450 W Grixdale Ave, Highland Park, Mich. is sure to change your view...
Did You Know There Are Only Three Hooters Left in Michigan?
For years you could find Hooters restaurants all over the state of Michigan. Unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore. Hooters is still thriving in some states but Michigan isn't one of them. For the past decade, the Hooters franchise has been saying goodbye to cities across the state. Hooters in Grand Rapids closed back in 2012, the Lansing location followed in 2019, and most recently (2021) Hooters in Roseville closed up shop for good.
It’s the Great Pumpkin – Waterford Man Could be Growing a Record Breaker
The folks from the Guinness Book of World Records Haven't stopped by yet, but a Waterford man's giant pumpkin may be on its way to crushing some records - and anything else that gets in the way. Meet Frank Morse. Frank Morse isn't a professional pumpkin farmer. He's just an...
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
St. John’s Favorite Named One of The Best Places in Country For Cider Tasting this Fall
It may be getting hard to keep our favorite fall places in Michigan a secret much longer. The whole country just learned that the Mitten State is home to one of the best places in the country for cider tasting this fall. This time of year is all about those...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Hot Take: Cake Donuts at Michigan Apple Orchards Are Terrible
Just because they are a fall tradition doesn't make them good. The following words may hurt someone's feelings, but it needs to be said. So buckle up buttercup, a fall favorite is about to be attacked. As the fall season is in full swing in the state, Michiganders flock to the apple orchards and cider mills to fill up on donuts and cider.
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
The Walk From Greektown to LCA is Longer Than This MI Freeway
Michigan's shortest Freeway is located in Detroit. It's no surprise to any Michigander to hear that I-75 is the longest highway in Michigan and runs 395 miles between Ohio and Sault Ste. Marie. The shortest state trunkline road, at only 0.7 miles long, is M-212 in Cheboygan County. What is the shortest freeway in Michigan?
