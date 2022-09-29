ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

US 103.1

Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat

Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
US 103.1

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Did You Know There Are Only Three Hooters Left in Michigan?

For years you could find Hooters restaurants all over the state of Michigan. Unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore. Hooters is still thriving in some states but Michigan isn't one of them. For the past decade, the Hooters franchise has been saying goodbye to cities across the state. Hooters in Grand Rapids closed back in 2012, the Lansing location followed in 2019, and most recently (2021) Hooters in Roseville closed up shop for good.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Hot Take: Cake Donuts at Michigan Apple Orchards Are Terrible

Just because they are a fall tradition doesn't make them good. The following words may hurt someone's feelings, but it needs to be said. So buckle up buttercup, a fall favorite is about to be attacked. As the fall season is in full swing in the state, Michiganders flock to the apple orchards and cider mills to fill up on donuts and cider.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
LAPEER, MI
US 103.1

Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State

Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

The Walk From Greektown to LCA is Longer Than This MI Freeway

Michigan's shortest Freeway is located in Detroit. It's no surprise to any Michigander to hear that I-75 is the longest highway in Michigan and runs 395 miles between Ohio and Sault Ste. Marie. The shortest state trunkline road, at only 0.7 miles long, is M-212 in Cheboygan County. What is the shortest freeway in Michigan?
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

