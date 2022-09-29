Read full article on original website
Susan Spatz (Lemke)
Date of birth October 1, 1959. Passed away on September 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2022 from 1-4PM at the Pine River Town Hall.
New Additions to Wildwood Park and Zoo Deer Herd
Wildwood Park and Zoo is excited to announce the newest additions. On September 21st, they welcomed two new does to their white-tail deer herd. A five-year-old doe “Brownie” and a 4-month-old fawn “Sundae” joined their existing herd of five. The pair has settled in quickly and are often the first to greet the zookeepers.
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters
MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of firefighters who have died in the line of duty after an order from Gov. Tony Evers. Saturday, October 1 marks Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To mark the day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial...
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash
One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
