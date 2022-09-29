ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Susan Spatz (Lemke)

Date of birth October 1, 1959. Passed away on September 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2022 from 1-4PM at the Pine River Town Hall.
New Additions to Wildwood Park and Zoo Deer Herd

Wildwood Park and Zoo is excited to announce the newest additions. On September 21st, they welcomed two new does to their white-tail deer herd. A five-year-old doe “Brownie” and a 4-month-old fawn “Sundae” joined their existing herd of five. The pair has settled in quickly and are often the first to greet the zookeepers.
One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash

One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away

Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash

A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
