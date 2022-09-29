ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

13-year-old Middle Georgian lands big record deal

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At just 13 years old Middle Georgia native Avery Brown is signing a record deal with 2x Grammy award winner and multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy of Drum Squad Production. Saturday friends and family celebrated this momentous achievement with a proclamation, but Brown says he is just getting started.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy