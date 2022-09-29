Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
wgxa.tv
13-year-old Middle Georgian lands big record deal
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At just 13 years old Middle Georgia native Avery Brown is signing a record deal with 2x Grammy award winner and multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy of Drum Squad Production. Saturday friends and family celebrated this momentous achievement with a proclamation, but Brown says he is just getting started.
wgxa.tv
Run for the Fallen stops in Warner Robins, tribute honors those lost in 9/11
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Georgia Run For The Fallen, a group that runs across the state of Georgia in honor of fallen soldiers, was supported by the fire department in Warner Robins. The runners carried the ground zero flag in honor of those lost in 9/11 to Warner Robins where...
