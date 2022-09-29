ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

The Final Call: XOM & XBI

The traders offer their final trades for the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC

We're upgrading our rating on AbbVie amid a false report on the biopharma's guidance

In our story Friday summarizing key takeaways from the Club's daily meeting, we briefly mentioned that analysts at SVB Securities lowered the bank's price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $135 from $140, before then issuing a clarification to their initial research note. We argue that the Club holding stock should not be trading down more than 4% on this questionable price target revision, and instead we're upgrading our rating on the company back to 1.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
CNBC

‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
CNBC

Credit Suisse is reportedly seeking to assure investors as financial concerns rise

Shares of Credit Suisse touched fresh lows last week. The stock is down about 55% year-to-date. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors with protection against financial risks such as default, rose sharply Friday. They followed reports the Swiss lender is looking to raise capital, citing...
CNBC

Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
CNBC

Chartmaster: So what's next for Nike?

Carter Worth of Worth Charting takes a closer look at Nike. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
CNBC

'It's very toxic and dangerous': How to stop comparing yourself to co-workers and defeat imposter syndrome, from a Microsoft exec

When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
CNBC

Stock futures mixed after Dow, S&P 500 cap worst month since March 2020

Stock futures were mixed in overnight trading Sunday after Wall Street wrapped up another negative quarter and both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished their worst month since March 2020. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.43% while futures tied to the S&P 500 fell marginally. Dow Jones Industrial...
CNBC

Gold firms as dollar softens, but rate-hike fears limit gains

Gold prices edged higher on Monday on a softer dollar, although central banks worldwide retained their aggressive monetary policies to tackle soaring inflation, limiting gains for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,665.29 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Spot silver rose 0.7% to $19.12 per ounce, platinum...
CNBC

Americans are suffering from 'recession fatigue,' report finds

After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
