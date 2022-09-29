Read full article on original website
What Happens To Our Muscles As We Age?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over 65 devote at least two days a week to strength training. That's because our muscles lose both size and strength over the years, according to Better Health. The muscle fibers themselves get smaller and we have less of them. It takes longer for us to replace muscle tissue, and it's often replaced with tougher tissue. Our nervous system also changes with age, which means that we lose muscle tone and the muscles themselves can't contract as well. This can put us in a vicious cycle where our muscles get weak, we're too tired to exercise, then we don't want to exercise (via Healthline).
How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?
With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
Strength training for running: Could it boost your performance?
The science is still far from conclusive but there is a growing body of evidence that strength training for running can improve economy, performance and injury prevention. Whether you are a recreational park runner, elite marathon runner or just enjoy training on the best treadmills (opens in new tab), strength work is a beneficial exercise to incorporate into your weekly regime. But how much strength training will make a difference is a contentious issue.
4 Useful Tips When You Want To Create Healthy Habits For Improved Muscle Build
Healthy habits are one of the best ways to improve muscle build. When you establish a routine and stick to it, you will see results in no time! We will discuss four useful tips to help you create healthy habits and achieve your fitness goals.
How Heavy Should My Dog Be? A Healthy Weight Guide
Like many pup parents, you might be curious how much your dog should weigh and if your puppy is growing to be a healthy adult dog. Healthy dogs can range in size and weight, depending on their breed and age. Understandably, this can make determining your dog’s ideal weight tricky.
Does cycling build muscle?
We answer the question ‘does cycling build muscle?’ and find out how to use this popular sport to improve body composition
How To Build Muscle with Down Sets
Find out how to build muscle with down sets in simple and practical ways. Progressive overload. That is key to building muscle. However, many people think, wrongfully, that progressive overload means exclusively increasing how heavy you are lifting. There are many ways to do progressive overloading, be it a variation of the exercise, utilising pyramid sets, pause sets, and so on.
Helpful tips to lose weight after 40: Workout routine and recovery
Everyone has different goals when it comes to starting a fitness journey. And while we can start adopting a workout routine at any age, the truth is that our body goes through a series of changes as we age, in relation to metabolism and muscle mass decrease. So if...
The Truth Is Not All Nighttime Workouts Are Good For Your Sleep
Life can get hectic, leaving you with little to no time to squeeze in a workout. Some have turned to the nighttime to get exercise, but is it bad to work out before bed?. The National Library of Medicine doesn't think so. In fact, it found the opposite -- people who engage in evening workouts experienced an increase in deep sleep. Not only may nighttime workouts help you wake up feeling refreshed, but they can also aid in muscle recovery.
What Does It Feel Like When You've Injured Your Achilles Tendon?
Injuring your Achilles tendon can easily put a halt to any type of workout. In fact, the injury can become quite a pest first thing in the morning.
What Are the Muscles Behind Your Back Called?
Your back muscles are divided into three categories:. Made up of gluteal muscles and erector spinae muscles of the lower back, which support the spine. Make up the abdominal muscles and are joined to the front of the spine. Help you flex, bend forward, lift, and arch your lower back.
