ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Toyota president calls meeting California zero-emissions requirements 'difficult'

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyVo7_0iFYvAr100

LAS VEGAS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements that seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 will be "difficult" to meet.

"Realistically speaking, it seems rather difficult to really achieve them," Toyoda said on Thursday through a translator during a roundtable interview with reporters.

Toyoda, who has led the company since 2009, defended Toyota's strategy and electric vehicle development plans, which have been criticized by some environmental groups and investors who want the company to move faster to adopt battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

"But just like the fully autonomous cars that we were all

supposed to be driving by now, BEVs are just going to take longer to become mainstream than the media would like us to believe," Toyoda told dealers at a meeting on Wednesday, according to a video of the event.

Automakers are facing increasing pressure from regulators to sell more zero-emission vehicles. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday the state plans to adopt the California requirements.

In August, Toyota said it would boost its planned investment in a new U.S. battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion, partly in response to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles. Toyota, the best selling auto brand in California, last month recognized the state's authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the U.S. Clean Air Act.

Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder, said in Wednesday's video that "playing to win means playing with all the cards in the deck - not just a select few. So that’s our strategy and we’re sticking to it." The previous day's video was played at Thursday's event.

Toyoda compared the automaker to a "department store" selling a variety of vehicles to customers with different needs.

Toyoda outlined challenges to EV adoption including impacts on the electrical grid and lack of easy access to electricity by about 1 billion people around the world.

Toyota dealer Steve Gates, who has operations in Kentucky and Indiana, said the automaker's approach of selling a variety of vehicles makes sense. "You can't make a living just selling EVs," Gates said.

Toyota's corporate vision "is to provide freedom of mobility for all ... and we don't want to leave anyone behind," Toyoda added.

Last year, the Japanese automaker committed about $30 billion to develop battery electric vehicles. It expects the company's annual sales of such cars to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, about one-third of current annual sales of its gasoline-powered cars.

Toyota has won praise from the Biden administration for its EV investment plans after it clashed with the White House over a scrapped administration EV tax credit proposal that would have benefited unionized automakers.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden on a trip to Detroit briefly met with Tetsuo Ogawa, Toyota's top North America executive, officials told Reuters.

Biden wants 50% of new vehicles by 2030 to be EVs or PHEVs, but he has not endorsed a firm date for ending gasoline-vehicle sales.

Toyoda showed off his dance moves on Wednesday, telling dealers he celebrated after Toyota dethroned General Motors Co (GM.N) in 2021 as the best selling automaker in the United States, the first time GM did not hold the top spot since 1931.

"I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Toyoda said. "Thankfully nobody saw it!"

Reporting by David Shepardson in Las Vegas Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Akio Toyoda
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Detroit#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Toyota Motor Corp Lrb#Standa
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy