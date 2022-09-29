Read full article on original website
Looking to make Delaware a better place
The Pete duPont Freedom Foundation is calling all innovators and idea-makers to help make Delaware a better place to live, work and raise a family. The foundation is holding its 8th annual Reinventing Delaware dinner on November 10 at the DuPont Country Club, where they invite one-hundred people to present their ideas to a room full of 'doers.'
VIDEO | Delaware retired state workers challenge switch to Medicare Advantage
Medicare open enrollment is creating a lot of concern for thousands of retirees who worked for the State of Delaware, thanks to a decision made months ago that many are just now finding out about. It's a decision with wide-ranging ramifications. Tuesday, state retirees and their spouses, family members and...
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
New school registration system is now running in Delaware
Delaware Governor John Carney, and First Lady Tracey Carney, have spent the first two working days of October traveling the state to unveil and demonstrate a new statewide school registration system. The new system provides 24 hour access to forms, provides forms in English, Spanish, and other languages, and has...
Authorities: Beware of a new crypto currency scam
Delaware officials are issuing a warning about the 'pig butchering' scam. It's where people are lured into making cryptocurrency investments for a long period of time before finding out it's a scam. The state's Department of Justice Investor Program is stepping in by issuing a summary order which will attempt...
Flu season is here-- Healthcare professionals push for more vaccinations
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced its first lab-confirmed influenza case of the season: a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated. "Announcing our first case of the flu, just days after the start of the season, is a strong indicator for Delawareans...
