Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
Malik Hornsby fuels Arkansas speculation with bold move on social media

Malik Hornsby fueled plenty of speculation around Arkansas after the backup QB appeared to delete all the Arkansas references on his Instagram profile. Hornsby’s reported moves came after Sam Pittman announced after the loss to Alabama on Saturday that Hornsby was not the No. 2 quarterback behind KJ Jefferson, but it was Cade Fortin. Hornsby has appeared in 3 games this season, and has 3 carries for 21 yards. Last year, Hornsby appeared in 7 games.
The Barry Odom Bandwagon Empties

What’s the difference between an excuse and a reason?. Arkansas’ defense is running short on the latter and starting to get too far into the former. After giving up 555 yards on Saturday, the Razorbacks are going to fall even further from their position as the 90th-best defense in the country. There’s bad and there’s miserable. Saturday was miserable.
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
What Nick Saban said about Bryce Young’s injury after Arkansas

Alabama improved to 5-0 on Saturday and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, beating Arkansas in a game of runs. The Tide led by 28, saw the margin dwindle to three and then went on a 21-3 run in the fourth quarter. Overall, Alabama was uneven with a few standout performances on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what Nick Saban had to say after Alabama won its Tide’s “toughest test” of the season, 49-26.
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Man accused of racially motivated attempt to burn down Arkansas church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly asking if a Fayetteville church was a "Black church" and attempting to burn it down, according to police. The Fayetteville Police Department's arrest report says officers responded to the church and found a "smoldering pile" in the parking...
