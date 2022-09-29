Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
virtualbx.com
Pflugerville: Habitat for Humanity to Develop $10 Million Thrift Store
Feature Photo: Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity taking a break from a housing project. The organization will construct one of its retail stores in Pflugerville. Image: Austin Habitat for Humanity/Facebook. Posted: 9-29-2022. Pflugerville (Travis County) — An Austin nonprofit organization will construct a retail thrift store, an architectural barrier project...
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austin City Hall notebook: Downtown redevelopment details remain in the spotlight
Debate over the redevelopment of 305 S. Congress Ave. is continuing. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A new high-rise project on city-owned land and the redevelopment of the former Austin American-Statesman property are moving closer to reality. The first project, located on the site of a former health care facility and parking...
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
Austin groups to receive $20M to fight displacement amid Project Connect's rollout
The city has identified many neighborhoods near Project Connect routes, including those along East Riverside Drive and the future Blue Line, at different levels of displacement risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As Project Connect continues its development in Austin, planners are also working to limit the system's potential to push residents...
2 businesses coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto this fall
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A pair of businesses are expected to open in Pflugerville and Hutto this fall. The Victory Tap. A new neighborhood sports bar called The Victory Tap will open soon at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Co-owner...
Downtown Austin's HealthSouth site moving closer to redevelopment with affordable housing, community space
Aspen Heights Partners is proposing to build two residential towers with more than 900 apartments and additional community space on city-owned land in northeast downtown. (Courtesy City of Austin, STG Design) City Council could sign off on a final outline for the redevelopment of downtown's former HealthSouth property this week,...
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
City of Round Rock prioritizes road, water projects in new budget
The city of Round Rock’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget includes funding for construction of the new Round Rock Public Library as well as additional library custodians. The city anticipates completing the facility in January. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Over the last several months, city and district officials in Round Rock...
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin
Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
New northwestern Travis County Tax Office to offer services on RM 620
The satellite location of the Travis County Tax Office in Northwest Austin at the intersection of RM 620 and Wilson Parke Drive is expected to provide relief to the growing population in the region. (Courtesy Travis County Tax Office) A Travis County Tax Office opened at 8110 N. RM 620...
Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
Willard's Brewery builds fanbase with traditional beers, burgers in Pflugerville
Fistful of Fury Hazy IPA ($6.50, 10 ounces), 7.1% ABV (Brian Rash/Community Impact) For the team at Willard’s Brewery, maintaining a unique presence in an unassuming business district in south Pflugerville is just as important as building brand awareness and sales distribution throughout the country. The facility on Patterson...
First Chipotle location opens in Leander, featuring drive-thru pickup lane
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first Leander location Sept. 21. (Courtesy Chipotle Mexican Grill) The first Leander location of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened Sept. 21. Chipotle is a Mexican food chain that offers bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos and salads. The Leander location is the 50th Chipotlane in Texas, which means it has a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a company spokesperson.
