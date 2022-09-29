ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
virtualbx.com

Pflugerville: Habitat for Humanity to Develop $10 Million Thrift Store

Feature Photo: Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity taking a break from a housing project. The organization will construct one of its retail stores in Pflugerville. Image: Austin Habitat for Humanity/Facebook. Posted: 9-29-2022. Pflugerville (Travis County) — An Austin nonprofit organization will construct a retail thrift store, an architectural barrier project...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Lakeway, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Sales Associate#Custom Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Realty Group#Rough Hollow Realty#Arbogast Custom Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin

Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30

Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

First Chipotle location opens in Leander, featuring drive-thru pickup lane

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first Leander location Sept. 21. (Courtesy Chipotle Mexican Grill) The first Leander location of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened Sept. 21. Chipotle is a Mexican food chain that offers bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos and salads. The Leander location is the 50th Chipotlane in Texas, which means it has a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a company spokesperson.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy