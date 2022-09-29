Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers (107-48) close out their season series Thursday with the San Diego Padres in the final of their 3-game series in San Diego. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. at Petco ParkI. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 13-5

After the Padres took the opener 4-3, the Dodgers won the 2nd game 1-0 behind Jose Urias and the bullpen. They are 9-4 in their last 13 games.

The Padres hold a 2.5-game lead for the 2nd NL wild-card berth. They have won 8 of their last 11 games.

Dodgers at Padres projected starters

RHP Brusdar Graterol vs. Unannounced

Graterol (2-3, 2.89 ERA) opens a game for the 1st time this season. He has 43 appearances out of the bullpen. He has a 0.94 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 46 2/3 IP.

Has had 9 appearances pitching more than 1 inning

Has not allowed an ER in his last 13 appearances

The Padres had not announced a starter at publishing.

They have a team ERA of 3.81, 9th-lowest in the majors

They have the 8th-lowest bullpen ERA at 3.77, with a 33-23 record and converting on 46-of-67 save opportunities

Dodgers at Padres odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:21 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Dodgers -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Padres -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

: Dodgers -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Padres -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Dodgers -1.5 (+145) | Padres +1.5 (-190)

: Dodgers -1.5 (+145) | Padres +1.5 (-190) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Dodgers at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Padres 2

It is a bullpen game for the Dodgers against an unannounced pitcher for the Padres. There are lots of unknowns.

However, if you look only at the season series and see that the Dodgers have won 13 of 18 games against the Padres this season and that the Padres, who have 1 win in this series, have not won more than 1 game in any series this season against the Dodgers, you know which way to go.

Take the DODGERS (-112).

The Padres are baseball’s worst team at covering the spread at home. They are 26-48 ATS at home this season.

Of the Dodgers’ 107 victories this season, 91 have been by at least 2 runs.

Knowing nothing else but those 2 stats, you take DODGERS -1.5 (+145).

Ten of the 18 games between the 2 teams have had totals of 8 or more runs, but neither game this series reached the 8-run mark.

Three of the Padres’ 4 games before this series had 8 or more runs.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been great this season with a 2.93 ERA.

The Padres are in the top 10 in total ERA and bullpen ERA.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-108).

