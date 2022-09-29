ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Community Theatre cancels opening weekend, Coltrane fest has back-up as Ian approaches

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
"The Ladybug Inn" was scheduled to premiere Sept. 30, but this weekend's performances have been canceled. Photo courtesy of Merrie Dawkins

ROCKINGHAM — The curtains at Richmond Community Theatre won’t open for another week out of precaution in anticipation of the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Theatre Director Merrie Dawkins announced Thursday morning that this weekend’s performances of “The Ladybug Inn” have been canceled.

“We care about the safety of our cast, crew, and our community,” Dawkins said in a Facebook post about the cancellation.

However, the theatre is still planning to hold the performances scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7, and 3 p.m. Oct. 9.

“The Ladybug Inn” was written by local playwright Katie Ashlyn Collins and, ironically, is set during a hurricane — 2018’s Hurricane Florence.

Meanwhile, the John Coltrane Music Edu-tainment Festival is still currently scheduled to take place at Wayman Chapel Faith Center noon-6 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1935 Ghio Osborne Road, Hamlet.

However, in the event of a local state of emergency, founder and organizer Gerard Morrison said the event will go virtual — as it has been for the past two years.

Should the fest go virtual, here’s how to access it:

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86434828432?pwd=aHFmWEJrZlBlaWUzQ0N6VE1DWWJzQT09

Meeting ID: 864 3482 8432

Passcode: 275743

1-301-715-8592

As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall Wednesday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 4.

The storm is now back in the Atlantic and is expected to regain hurricane strength.

The latest track shows Ian making a second landfall around Charleston, South Carolina — farther north than previously predicted — and traveling north-northwest, crossing into North Carolina south of Monroe — farther east than earlier thought — sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, weakening from a tropical storm to a tropical depression.

The latest models show Richmond County has a 60-80% chance of tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) with the higher probability in the southern end of the county. The rainfall potential still stands at 4-6 inches.

UNCP to Celebrate Homecoming with 90s Throwback Concert

Homecoming festivities at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will feature a 90s throwback concert on Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center featuring Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory, Digital Underground, and The Quad City DJs. Tickets start at $35. Tickets can be purchased...
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
North Carolina Zoo closed for Hurricane Ian

ASHEBORO — Due to the forecasted inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, the North Carolina Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. The Zoo anticipates reopening on schedule for Sunday, Oct. 2, but please watch our website and social media for the latest updates.
OBITUARY: John Boyd Garner

John Boyd Garner, 77, Richmond County businessman and community leader, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 23, 1944, in Ghio to Colon Luther Garner and Iona Smith Garner. He attended Hamlet City Schools, graduating from Hamlet High School in 1963. Rather than...
Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off the roads during storm

ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”
