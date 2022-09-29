Read full article on original website
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
Traders Shorting Ethereum Ahead of The Merge, ETH Funding Rates Negative
Traders are shorting ETH as The Merge is set to arrive in a few days. These traders could simply be hedging risk. Meanwhile, the Ethereum PoW token ETHW is receiving a lot of attention as an airdrop is imminent. Ethereum’s Merge is seeing heavy activity in the market, with many...
Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Made Use Of Company’s Cash To Speculate On Cryptocurrencies: Report
A report by WSJ asserts that Coinbase dabbled in cryptocurrencies to earn additional money. The report further states that Coinbase made use of the company’s cash to trade and stake cryptocurrencies with the intention of earning profits. Per a recent report issued by the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase’s Risk...
ETHW Token Plummets 60% In The Last 24 Hours
The ETHW token’s value has dropped 60% a day after its launch on the mainnet. The token was earlier trading at $60.08. However, at press time, the token has documented a fall of 60% and is currently sitting at $11.75. The Ethereum PoW fork token, which launched 24 hours...
Ethereum Makes History: The Network Marks Its Successful Transition To The Proof Of Stake Consensus
Ethereum makes a successful transition from its earlier proof of work to proof of stake consensus. Ethereum is now a legitimate proof of stake consensus blockchain. Ethereum’s highly anticipated network upgrade dubbed the “Merge” has finally been launched on the Ethereum mainnet. The upgrade is set to cut Ethereum’s energy consumption by half, making the blockchain more sustainable for its future usage.
Top Decentralized Platforms (DEX) for Crypto Trading
Decentralized platforms for trading are extremely popular in the crypto market, and for a good reason. These are, first and foremost, non-custodial, meaning that you are always in control of your funds. You’ll also find a much larger selection of crypto assets — and you can trade these for lower fees. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have been growing in popularity for these reasons and more, and many new DEXs arrive on the market with regularity.
Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack
Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin
Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
The Merge Week: Tether (USDT) Backs Ethereum’s Proof-Of-Stake Upgrade
USDT issuer Tether supports Ethereum’s upcoming proof-of-stake transition. Tether stressed only ETH PoS would receive backing. Support for hard-forked proof-of-work Ethereum chains seems unlikely at press time. The top two stablecoins have declared full support for the Merge. Other protocols like Chainlink and exchanges like Coinbase have announced similar...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
Nasdaq Readies Crypto Custodial Offering For Institutional Players
Nasdaq.Inc has eyes on offering crypto custodial services to institutional investors. The stock exchange boasts a new digital department led by former Gemini official Ira Auerbach. This is Nasdaq’s first major push into the crypto market. Exchange officials said the company is equipped to navigate regulatory requirements regarding expanding...
FTX In Lead To Purchase The Auctioned Assets Of Voyager Digital: Source
A report by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that FTX might be in the lead to purchase the auctioned assets of Voyager Digital. The crypto lender platform had earlier rejected the FTXs deal citing it as a low ball offer. A report published by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that...
ETHW Price Will Be the Same As ETH in Ten Years: Ethereum Hard Fork Organizer
Chandler Guo said that the price of ETHW would match ETH in ten years. He also confirmed on his interview with Bitcoin.com that there would be over 100 projects running on top of ETHPoW. ETHW has crashed from over $50 to under $10 following The Merge. Chandler Guo, the man...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Ethereum Could Hit $3000 Before The End Of This Year: Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expresses his bullish stance on crypto. In an interview with Bankless, Hayes shared how he thinks that Ethereum can easily hit the $3000 price mark by the end of this year. In an interview with Bankless, the BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expressed his bullish stance on...
The Merge Week: Bybit To Support ETHW Fork, Token Distribution 8 Hours After Ethereum PoS Switch
Crypto exchange Bybit intends to support ETHW, the proof-of-work hard fork of Ethereum’s blockchain. Bybit said ETHW tokens would be listed after the merge. The crypto exchange will also support airdrops, deposits, and trading for ETHW coins eight hours after the upgrade. Major cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will support the...
Ethereum Sell Pressure Post The Merge Unlikely: Nansen Report
Nansen published a report on censorship risk and the selling pressure of Ethereum following The Merge. It does not believe there to be selling pressure for a variety of reasons. Meanwhile, investors are anticipating a bump in the price of Ethereum, while some traders are shorting ETH to hedge their...
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets
Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
