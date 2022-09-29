ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut

The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Maker#Nft#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Royalties#Starting Price#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eth#Uniswap#Opensea
EWN

ETHW Token Plummets 60% In The Last 24 Hours

The ETHW token’s value has dropped 60% a day after its launch on the mainnet. The token was earlier trading at $60.08. However, at press time, the token has documented a fall of 60% and is currently sitting at $11.75. The Ethereum PoW fork token, which launched 24 hours...
STOCKS
EWN

Ethereum Makes History: The Network Marks Its Successful Transition To The Proof Of Stake Consensus

Ethereum makes a successful transition from its earlier proof of work to proof of stake consensus. Ethereum is now a legitimate proof of stake consensus blockchain. Ethereum’s highly anticipated network upgrade dubbed the “Merge” has finally been launched on the Ethereum mainnet. The upgrade is set to cut Ethereum’s energy consumption by half, making the blockchain more sustainable for its future usage.
MARKETS
EWN

Top Decentralized Platforms (DEX) for Crypto Trading

Decentralized platforms for trading are extremely popular in the crypto market, and for a good reason. These are, first and foremost, non-custodial, meaning that you are always in control of your funds. You’ll also find a much larger selection of crypto assets — and you can trade these for lower fees. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have been growing in popularity for these reasons and more, and many new DEXs arrive on the market with regularity.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
EWN

Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack

Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
EWN

Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin

Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
STOCKS
EWN

The Merge Week: Tether (USDT) Backs Ethereum’s Proof-Of-Stake Upgrade

USDT issuer Tether supports Ethereum’s upcoming proof-of-stake transition. Tether stressed only ETH PoS would receive backing. Support for hard-forked proof-of-work Ethereum chains seems unlikely at press time. The top two stablecoins have declared full support for the Merge. Other protocols like Chainlink and exchanges like Coinbase have announced similar...
MARKETS
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
MARKETS
EWN

Nasdaq Readies Crypto Custodial Offering For Institutional Players

Nasdaq.Inc has eyes on offering crypto custodial services to institutional investors. The stock exchange boasts a new digital department led by former Gemini official Ira Auerbach. This is Nasdaq’s first major push into the crypto market. Exchange officials said the company is equipped to navigate regulatory requirements regarding expanding...
MARKETS
EWN

FTX In Lead To Purchase The Auctioned Assets Of Voyager Digital: Source

A report by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that FTX might be in the lead to purchase the auctioned assets of Voyager Digital. The crypto lender platform had earlier rejected the FTXs deal citing it as a low ball offer. A report published by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that...
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
EWN

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets

Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
BUSINESS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy