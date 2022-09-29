Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
3 stories about the relationship between Gulf residents and the water we rely on
Today on Louisiana Considered, we bring you three stories about water. We hear why residents in Tangipahoa Parish are now closer than ever to financial restitution after flood damage from 40 years ago and we learn about an upcoming waterways exhibition at LSU. Plus we dive deeper into Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
wrkf.org
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
wrkf.org
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
wrkf.org
Hurricane Ian deepens Florida's insurance industry crisis
Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why, even before Hurricane Ian, Floridians were paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, and address questions about whether the state-backed insurer will be able to pay out claims after the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrkf.org
Floodwaters cover Florida after Hurricane Ian
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Quil Lawrence for the latest on recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded much of the state. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Comments / 0