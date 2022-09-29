ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

West Virginia's win streak hits wall at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaineers boarded their flight to Austin, Texas, it would be the team that roughed up Virginia Tech but instead it was the team that had lost its first two games of the season. The result was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- Photos from West Virginia's decisive 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers are now 0-2 in the Big 12 and face a long road to get back to respectability.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia's performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It's no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
WVNews

Texas vs. West Virginia | Highlights | CFB ON FOX

Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' 38-20 win. #CFBonFOX #CFB #texaslonghorns.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

CJ Donaldson cleared to return with team after injury at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia freshman running back sensation CJ Donaldson suffered a frightening head or neck injury in the middle of the third quarter of a 38-20 loss to Texas and after taking a knee to the head as he was tackled and was taken from the field in a neck brace and strapped onto a cart.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Donaldson's injury 'scary,' but he's been medically cleared

AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren't many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
WHEELING, WV
Person
Bob Huggins
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Meets Young Fan Wearing His College Jersey

The excitement level of one West Virginia fan about the arrival of top rated commit Rodney Gallagher is clear. Gallagher's sister Alyssa posted a video on Twitter of a little boy walking over to the Laurel Highlands High School football star wearing a WVU jersey. And the jersey wasn't of just any Mountaineer, but a future one. The boy was wearing a custom number 2 Gallagher WVU jersey.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. "We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns Highlights, Interviews

AUSTIN, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers were outplayed in all phases of the game in the first half, and trailed 28-7 at the break. Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson...
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Walk for Autism set Saturday in Nutter Fort, West Virginia

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society-WV will resume holding its annual Walk for Autism from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort, WV. This will be the eighth annual walk. The walk was suspended for the past two years due to COVID.
NUTTER FORT, WV
College Sports
College Basketball
Basketball
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville's first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
BELLAIRE, OH
Thrillist

These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall

For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there's a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem "Take Me Home, Country Roads." And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
MORGANTOWN, WV

