WVNews
WVU Football Kaden Prather Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaine…
WVNews
West Virginia's win streak hits wall at Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaineers boarded their flight to Austin, Texas, it would be the team that roughed up Virginia Tech but instead it was the team that had lost its first two games of the season. The result was...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas -- Photos from West Virginia's decisive 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers are now 0-2 in the Big 12 and face a long road to get back to respectability.
voiceofmotown.com
Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia's performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It's no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
WVNews
Texas vs. West Virginia | Highlights | CFB ON FOX
Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' 38-20 win. #CFBonFOX #CFB #texaslonghorns.
WVNews
CJ Donaldson cleared to return with team after injury at Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia freshman running back sensation CJ Donaldson suffered a frightening head or neck injury in the middle of the third quarter of a 38-20 loss to Texas and after taking a knee to the head as he was tackled and was taken from the field in a neck brace and strapped onto a cart.
WVNews
Donaldson’s injury ‘scary,’ but he’s been medically cleared
AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren’t many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference. At that...
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Meets Young Fan Wearing His College Jersey
The excitement level of one West Virginia fan about the arrival of top rated commit Rodney Gallagher is clear. Gallagher’s sister Alyssa posted a video on Twitter of a little boy walking over to the Laurel Highlands High School football star wearing a WVU jersey. And the jersey wasn’t of just any Mountaineer, but a future one. The boy was wearing a custom number 2 Gallagher WVU jersey.
WVNews
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. "We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns Highlights, Interviews
AUSTIN, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers were outplayed in all phases of the game in the first half, and trailed 28-7 at the break. Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson...
WVNews
Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
WVNews
Walk for Autism set Saturday in Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society-WV will resume holding its annual Walk for Autism from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort, WV. This will be the eighth annual walk. The walk was suspended for the past two years due to COVID.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are past the halfway point in the season! Let’s take a look at some highlights from this week’s contests:
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. When:...
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
