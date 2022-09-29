Read full article on original website
Knight discusses the most “unlikely”
NEWBERRY — Todd Knight, Newberry College’s head football coach, talked to the Newberry County Touchdown Club about the “unlikely” team during the group’s first gathering of the season. Prior to the season, Knight said the team started in Chapel with The Rev. David Coffman; during...
Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect
Both Benedict College and Fort Valley State arrived unbeaten on Saturday, but the separation took place early on. The post Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Are Gamecocks prepared for their tests ahead?
South Carolina’s 50-10 blowout victory over South Carolina State was expected on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (3-2) had a fairly solid showing in all 3 phases of the game but still have some loose ends to tighten. And so there’s a question that lingers. Can a pair of...
The Post and Courier
SC native's four-day 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end
When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
An inside look at Newberry Adult Ed.
NEWBERRY — Newberry Adult Education is the best kept secret in Newberry County. It is a place where needs both great and small can be me
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
coladaily.com
Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats
South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State
The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
wach.com
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
