humboldtsports.com
Panthers start strong, hold on for league-opening win
By Ray Hamill — The Panthers didn’t make it easy on themselves in their Little 4 opener on Friday night, but they were able to hold on for a 38-22 over the Ferndale Wildcats at McKinleyville High. The home team stormed out to a 20-0 lead by halftime...
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville blanks Autaugaville for fourth-straight win
In a battle of undefeated teams in AHSAA Class 1A Region 4 play, Maplesville High School blanked Autaugaville High School 36-0 behind an emphatic defensive performance by the Red Devils. Coming into the Sept. 30 matchup, Maplesville had given up just 14 points through three region games this season, and...
