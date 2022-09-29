ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
humboldtsports.com

Panthers start strong, hold on for league-opening win

By Ray Hamill — The Panthers didn’t make it easy on themselves in their Little 4 opener on Friday night, but they were able to hold on for a 38-22 over the Ferndale Wildcats at McKinleyville High. The home team stormed out to a 20-0 lead by halftime...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Clanton Advertiser

Maplesville blanks Autaugaville for fourth-straight win

In a battle of undefeated teams in AHSAA Class 1A Region 4 play, Maplesville High School blanked Autaugaville High School 36-0 behind an emphatic defensive performance by the Red Devils. Coming into the Sept. 30 matchup, Maplesville had given up just 14 points through three region games this season, and...
MAPLESVILLE, AL

