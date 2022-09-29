Read full article on original website
FEMA Admin pledges 'all-of-government response' to Hurricane Ian
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell tells CNN’s Dana Bash that Florida faces a “long road to recovery” after the “devastating” impact from Hurricane Ian.
Bash presses FEMA Admin on need to update flood maps
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell tells CNN’s Dana Bash that “people need to understand what their risk is” and that, as a general rule, “anybody who lives near water should certainly purchase flood insurance.”
FEMA・
Hurricane Ian has devastated the Fort Myers area. Some people floated on freezers to escape
Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles.
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm."
Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving farther inland Friday night after pummeling South Carolina with fierce winds and a destructive storm surge, less than two days after killing at least 45 people in Florida and leaving behind an apocalyptic path of destruction.
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island 'is cut off from the world right now'
Ian has left at least two people dead on the barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, and volunteers from Louisiana's Cajun Navy and other rescue groups have been out on boats checking on the roughly 200 households that did not evacuate.
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Death toll soars to 76 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian.
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN.
Bash presses Sen. Scott: Did delayed evacuations in Florida cost lives?
On CNN’s State of the Union, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida tells Dana Bash “we’re looking to find out” why Lee County waited so long to issue evacuation orders leading up to Hurricane Ian.
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
How to get help, stay safe and protect your sanity after a devastating hurricane
The onslaught of stress, grief and hidden dangers can seem overwhelming. Here's how to get help, protect your family and take the first steps toward recovery:
