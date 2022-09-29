Read full article on original website
Betty Franklin
3d ago
Orlando is bad. I am in orlando. We stayed as well. Yes it is flooding but we have moved to the second floor. Flordians work together we will get threw this.
mobwife247
3d ago
sheltering in place for an adult is acceptable, keeping your 7 year old with you is NOT. house could have been washed away, power lines could have hit the house, child could have been severely injured, wtf is wrong with people???
Many have criticized 'non-evacuators' who haven't left their homes for Hurricane Ian — but some TikTokers say they can't afford to leave
Some Floridians were trapped at home during the hurricane because they didn't have the money to evacuate.
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Amazon Worker Delivers to 172 People During Hurricane Ian: 'I Hate Y'all'
One commenter wrote, "That's why I have a cart full and not ordering until it passes. Yall deserve to be safe too!"
Hurricane expert brushes off Don Lemon climate change question: ‘I want to talk about the here and now’
A leading expert on hurricanes on Tuesday declined to draw a connection between the intensity of Hurricane Ian, which is bearing down on the Florida Gulf Coast, and climate change when pressed by CNN anchor Don Lemon. “Can you tell us what this is and what effect climate change is having on this phenomenon?” Lemon…
Man stays in houseboat during hurricane. See where he ended up
Florida boat captain Mike Staczek speaks to CNN correspondent Randi Kaye on how he managed to survive Hurricane Ian while sheltering in his houseboat.
‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack
A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Florida boss called Hurricane Ian a "nothing burger" — urged staff to keep working: reports
A Clearwater, Florida, CEO is in hot water after trying to rally her employees to stay on the job during Hurricane Ian, which she downplayed as likely to be a "nothing burger," according to the Washington Post. "It's not going to be that bad," Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania, told...
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
Hurricane Ian Victim Goes Viral After Floating on Inflatable Pool in Her Flooded Home
From devastating power outages to battered buildings, Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented destruction has captured the attention of everyone in the last 48 hours. Now, a woman has gone viral after she turned an inflatable pool into a life raft. Troubling footage has recently emerged, showing a helpless woman floating in...
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
