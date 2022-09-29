Read full article on original website
Local Teams Prepare for League Matches
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity girls’ tennis team picked up its second straight road victory after edging Alhambra, 10-8, last Thursday. No. 1 singles player Stella Hsieh continued her dominance on the court, sweeping 6-1, 6-2, 6-0,...
City Council Contenders Speak at Forum
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Burbank held a candidate forum between the five city council candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Woodbury University. Each candidate sought to distinguish herself from the others before election day this...
LCF Adds Speed Deterrents to Angeles Crest Highway
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Flintridge residents may have noticed a few changes driving southbound on Angeles Crest Highway toward Foothill Boulevard, including the addition of yellow backplates, all-red flashing signal heads and increased signage. The city has gone...
Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation: Centennial Campaign Raises $40 Million
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the stadium’s nonprofit organization, has compiled of its $40-million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and campaign chairman, Mickey Segal,...
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A home in the 3100 block of El Caminito Street in La Crescenta was burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, after an intruder forced open a locked door. It was unclear whether anything was stolen.
Superintendent Spells Out Goals for School Year
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Following an annual tradition, Wendy Sinnette presented her goals as superintendent of the La Cañada Unified School District for the 2022-23 academic year to the Governing Board Tuesday, with an emphasis on high-quality instruction, safety and wellness for students.
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— Police were contacted with reports of a man holding a knife. Officers responded to Olive Avenue and Virginia Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 and located a man who was holding an unknown metal object. The man ignored officers’ commands and waived the object at them. Officer utilized a 40 mm less lethal round and taser in order to subdue him. He was arrested for resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon, and for having two warrants. He was placed on $25,000 bail.
